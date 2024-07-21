EU farm groups pleased with von der Leyen remarks on ag

von der Leyen

leyen

After European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen won re-election as president of the European Commission this week, Copa and Cogeca, the umbrella groups for EU farmers and their co-ops, said they were pleased with her initial remarks on agriculture.

Von der Leyen comfortably won re-election to the EU’s executive branch for a second five year term by securing the backing of 401 members of the European Parliament at a vote in Strasbourg on Thursday, 41 more than she needed, the BBC reported.

Von der Leyen, a member of the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP), was first elected in 2019.

von der Leyen leyen

Farmer discontent had played a major role in the European Parliament elections.

Copa and Cogeca said, “Compared to 2019, the contrast was striking this morning, with agriculture once again playing a key role in the commission president’s speech. The same attention to the sector was seen in the reactions of all the political parties.”

“Logically, agriculture is one of the seven pillars of the work programme presented this morning by the re-elected president of the commission,” the groups said.

“Agriculture is seen in this document as ‘a strategic asset and means, Europe is vital for global food security.’ We campaigned for this strategic repositioning, and we are pleased to see it being taken up this way. If the strategic direction is clear, it’s now a matter of turning this vision into concrete action!

“On this front, Ursula von der Leyen announced the presentation of a ‘vision for agriculture and food’ within the first 100 days of the mandate. This vision is itself based on the work currently underway within the strategic dialogue initiated at the beginning of the year, in which Copa, Cogeca and Geopa are actively participating.

“We take note of the strong case made by Ursula von der Leyen on the ending of certain unfair trading practices in Europe, supporting the competitiveness and innovation in the agri-food sector (including cooperatives) and ensuring a decent income for farmers.

“Still, we hope for additional short-term clarifications and actions, particularly on the place of agriculture within the future College of Commissioners, the level of ambition for the CAP budget, the importance of farming in EU trade policy or the way in which the Commission intends to ‘reward farmers working with nature’ and tackle the difficult issue of generational renewal in agriculture.”

The CAP is the Common Agricultural Policy.