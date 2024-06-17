EU farm groups praise EU carbon markets, food waste decisions

Copa and Cogeca, the umbrella groups that represent European Union farm groups and cooperatives, praised decisions by EU ministers of the environment on carbon markets and food waste.

The two farm groups said that work done on carbon markets had led the ministers of environment to adopt “a balanced text.”

Copa and Cogeca said, “The general approach takes into consideration the reality on the farms and gives the right flexibility to the use of carbon credits in the voluntary market. Copa and Cogeca hope to see these improvements defended during the upcoming institutional trilogue negotiations.”

“Among other elements, Copa and Cogeca welcome the possibility to learn the verification process for claims (‘Simplified procedure’) on those agricultural practices that already fall under the environmental framework of the Common Agricultural Policy, calling it ‘decision that also goes in the right direction in the context of CAP simplification.'”

“Copa and Cogeca welcome the continuity that environmental ministers decided to maintain with the Carbon Removal Certification Framework in the general approach by allowing operators to use carbon credits to balance out emissions, while maintaining the original proposal’s requirements to transparently communicate on the credits used. This option for operators will facilitate the work in reaching the EU climate targets.”

In a separate news release, Copa and Cogeca said they also “welcome” the compromise on food waste because it “builds on the ambition to prevent food waste and to achieve a more circular economy, as proportionate to the challenges and attentive to national specificities.”

The groups explained, “As an active member of the EU platform on Food Loss and Food Waste since its creation, Copa and Cogeca support the EU ambition to deliver on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of halving food waste at retail and consumption stages by 2030 and reducing food losses along the rest of the food supply chain.”

“Copa and Cogeca positively view the fact that the proposed food waste reduction targets are ambitious but realistic, as shown by the commission’s impact assessment, and follow a stepwise approach through a review clause.”

“By proposing mandatory targets that include not only the consumption and retail stages but also the processing and manufacturing, the EU is already going beyond the United Nations SDG and consequently is on track for honoring its domestic and international commitments by 2030.

“Beyond the level and scope of the binding targets, the general approach sets to improve data collection while focusing on clarifying the text for legal certainty. A common methodology and minimum quality requirements for the uniform measurement of food waste levels are absolutely necessary for comparison and prevention.

“We look forward to the trilogue expected to start in autumn and hope that the outcome will mirror the compromise found today.”