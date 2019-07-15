EU farm groups welcome new parliament president, larger ag committee

Sassoli



Copa and Cogeca, the pan-European Union groups representing farmers and farm co-ops, last week congratulated David Sassoli, an Italian center-left politician who represents the central Italy regions of Lazio, Marche, Tuscany and Umbria on his election as president of the European Parliament, the legislative branch of the European Union.

The groups also praised the increase in the number of seats in the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee (COM AGRI) from 46 in previous legislative term to 48 seats.

Copa and Cogeca Secretary General Pekka Pesonen said in a news release, “We believe that this illustrates the strategic importance given by the European Parliament to topics dealt within this committee and we hope that the selected MEPs (members of the European Parliament) will work together with the aim of making EU’s agriculture more competitive and more sustainable

We are pleased that a substantial number of members of this committee have a good knowledge of farming, either through being farmers or agronomists themselves, or through their political, union or individual commitments,” Pesonen said.

In the news release, Copa and Cogeca also:

▪ Welcomed “positively the significant number of members of COM AGRI from the previous legislature that have been re-elected as this will ensure an easier continuation of the work, starting with the decisions of the future of CAP [Common Agricultural Policy].”

▪ Said “COM AGRI should remain the leading Committee for EU agricultural and rural development policies and retain its strategic responsibility.”

▪ Called on the members “to speak out against the recently agreed bilateral trade deal between EU and Mercosur, which has serious repercussions for several agri sectors.”

