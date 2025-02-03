EU launches fellowships for young ag leaders

SAN ANTONIO — The European Union delegation to the United States announced the creation of a fellowship program for young European and American agricultural leaders here during the American Farm Bureau Federation convention last week.

At a booth on the Farm Bureau trade show floor, Silke Boger, the EU agriculture counselor in Washington, explained that the Transatlantic Sustainable Transition Initiative program will provide a year-long opportunity for farmers under 40 from the European Union and the United States to learn about the opportunities and challenges in agriculture on both sides of the Atlantic.

There will be 40 to 50 European and American farmers in the year-long program, which will consist of regular online interactive lectures, presentations and group projects and one 10-day trip for the Americans to Europe and one 10-day trip for the Americans to Europe.

The Transatlantic Sustainable Transition Initiative itself will run through 2028 and focus on sustainable agriculture, energy efficiency and the circular economy.