EU Parliament, French elections raise questions about Green Deal

Elections for the European Parliament on Sunday gave more power to right-wing parties in several countries, raising questions about the future of the European Union’s Green Deal, according to early analyses of the provisional results.

“Casting ballots in 27 countries, voters largely backed centrists in European Parliament elections, but far-right parties made serious inroads in France and Germany,” The New York Times reported.

European farmers have been protesting EU Green Deal policies over the past year. The campaigns featured a backlash against climate action, The Times reported in a separate article.

“Green parties were on track to lose seats in the European Parliament elections, provisional results showed on Monday, sparking concerns that the bloc may be on the brink of scaling back its climate policies,” CNBC reported.

A day after hosting a state dinner for President Biden, French President Emmauel Macron called snap elections for the National Assembly, with the first election on June 30 and the runoff on July 7.

Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally party is set to win 32% of the EU Parliament vote, more than twice what Macron’s Renaissance party got, the BBC reported. Macron will remain president for three years, but it is possible he will have to govern with a prime minister who does not share his views.

“I have heard your message,” Macron told French voters, “and I will not let it go without a response.”

“France needs a clear majority in serenity and harmony,” he said, adding that he could not resign himself to the far right’s progress “everywhere in the continent.”