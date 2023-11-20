European Commission plans to renew glyphosate for 10 years

The European Commission last week said it would proceed with the renewal of the use of glyphosate in member countries for 10 years.

The decision must be finalized by Dec. 15 when the current approval period expires.

The commission decision came after member countries could not reach agreement on whether or not to extend approval of the active ingredient in Roundup, a controversial herbicide.

Copa and Cogeca, the European farm and co-op groups, said, “Unsurprisingly, and for the second time, member states representatives at the Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (PAFF Committee) were unable to reach a position on being either for or against the reauthorization of glyphosate at a qualified majority, following the commission’s proposal. The European Commission will therefore have the final say on the reauthorization period for the herbicide.”

“For its part, Copa and Cogeca maintain the same position and call for the European Commission to follow the science-based conclusions of ECHA and EFSA agencies and opt for a reauthorization of 10 years,” the groups said.

“Currently there is not any equivalent alternative to this herbicide, and without it, many agricultural practices, notably soil conservation, would be rendered complex, leaving farmers with either no solutions or with alternatives that consume even more herbicides.”