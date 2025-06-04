European farmers lose faith and are ready for more protest action

During 2024 European farmers protested over poor finances and policies that could cripple their businesses. Now they are ready for more action. Photo by Chris McCullough

EUProtest-RFP-060225

Over half the farmers in the European Union took part in the widespread protest action that grasped the continent in 2024.

This is according to the results of a new Ipsos survey carried out by CropLife Europe across nine countries in the European Union.

Farmers took to the roads and city streets in their tractors blocking roads and dumping milk and manure to highlight a number of issues they were seriously concerned about including financial hardships and emissions policies.

Whilst the protests were well supported and attended by farmers, it appears 91% of European farmers are still dissatisfied with the political response at both EU and national levels.

Despite worldwide media attention and public sympathy, European farmers report little concrete change in policy or income. They still demand simpler rules, that allow them to farm, instead of filling in endless paperwork, and better access to new technology that they need to farm sustainably and competitively.

During 2024, numerous European countries faced protests from the farming population, getting full attention in the media around their conditions and revendications.

As not particularly new in the farmers community, these protests gained particular intensity and exposure with some violent protests being recorded.

Despite revendications being quite different from one country to another, some similarities could be addressed around the farm incomes’ struggles, tighter environmental regulations and the unfair competition from other countries.

SUBSIDIES AND EMISSIONS

More specifically, farmers in France and Germany complained about the end of fuel subsidies and Dutch farmers were fighting new policy aimed at reducing emissions by dramatically cutting livestock numbers.

Droughts and water restrictions presented farmers in Spain, Greece and France with huge problems, and inflation together with import competition were issues in Bulgaria and Poland.

Olivier de Matos, Director General, CropLife Europe, said, “Farmers have voiced their concerns. Now is the time to act together. By bridging the technological gaps and ensuring fair compensation, the EU can empower farmers and help them build a farming future that is sustainable, competitive and resilient in every country.”

Other key findings from the survey, of almost 2,000 farmers, included; 69% of farmers said their income is insufficient to sustain their businesses. The call is clear to simplify administrative processes and improve access to financial support.

Farmers complained they have limited access to biopesticides, biotechnology and precision agriculture tools, which is holding back progress.

And unsurprisingly, the No. 1 priority for farmers across Europe is to reduce administrative overload. Cutting red tape and simplifying compliance processes would free up valuable time and resources on the farm.

A majority of the farmers said that their financial situations were concerning and needed to improve within the next five years.

Over 75% of farmers said they are not able to invest and modernize their operations or have a decent pay check. Half said they cannot easily repay their farms expenses. In the end around 55% of the farmers said they are ready to protest again later this year, if nothing changes.