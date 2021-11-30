European Parliament adopts new Common Agricultural Policy

The European Parliament last week adopted the new Common Agricultural Policy for the European members states between 2023 and 2027.

The European Parliament voted to add environmental, climate and social requirements that were developed after the European Commission made an initial proposal, COPA and COGECA, the European umbrella groups of farm organizations and cooperatives said in a news release.

“Now member states need to design practical, easy to understand and implementable measures to help farmers in delivering on these challenging objectives,” COPA and COGECA said.

“This vote, if confirmed by the European Council in early December, marks the end of the EU legislative process,” COPA and COGECA said.

“However, several questions still need to be answered in the weeks and months to come in order to clarify the full framework of the CAP. In order to grasp all possible opportunities, the overall coherence of the agreement reached on the CAP with other EU policies would need to be ensured. It is essential that the regulatory work in Brussels continues at a fast pace and that the package is swiftly approved.

“The CAP as voted by the EP today contributes to an increased sustainability and performance from an environmental, climate and animal welfare point of view. In this transition, nobody should get left behind starting with the farmers.”