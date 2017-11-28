European Union extension of glyphosate license for 5 years causes intense controversy

Representatives of the European Union member states voted Nov. 27 to reauthorize the license for glyphosate, the active ingredient in the Roundup pesticide, for five years, but the decision caused controversy throughout the member states and received extensive news coverage.

The reauthorization occurred when Germany, which had taken a neutral stand, voted for it.

The European Commission will formalize the decision Dec. 12.

Germany voted for it over the opposition of its Green Party and there were signs it could derail talks to form a new government. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she agreed with the decision but criticized her agriculture minister for taking the action on his own.

In France some said Germany defeated France, which opposed the relicensing, and French President Emanuel Macron said France would find alternatives and ban glyphosate within their years.

COPA, the European coalition of farm groups, said it was disappointed because the original proposal had been for 15 years while environmental groups condemned the action.