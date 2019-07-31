Event Center at Archer Grand Opening to occur on Aug. 1

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The press and public are invited to the grand opening of the Event Center at Archer on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. for an introduction to Laramie County’s new multi-purpose event center and new home to the Laramie County Fair.

The event will take place at the main entrance of the Event Center at Archer, located at 3801 Archer Parkway. Program will begin at 10 a.m. with a ceremonial ribbon cutting to follow. Guests in attendance are welcome to view the facility after the grand opening.

The Laramie County Events office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the company and the event can be found at http://www.LaramieCountyFair.com.