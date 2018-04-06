Events, sales and shows

April

7 First Annual Tack Sale, 9 a.m.– 4 p.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana Street, Arvada, Colo., (rain/snow date April 14). Call Monica at (720) 771-6307 for details, or go to http://www.ArvadaAreaHorsemensAssn.org

7 Bryan Estate Auction, 11 a.m. MDT, Fort Morgan, Colo., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

7 Earl Reiter Estate Household Auction, 10:30 a.m., Platteville, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

7 Pallotto Genetics, Show Pig Sale, 6 p.m., 18426 W. CR 15, Johnstown, Colo., Mike Pallotto, (970) 744-0812, Case Pallotto, (970) 744-0810

7 Public Auction-Antiques, 10 a.m. MDT, Oshkosh Neb., Smokey's Auction, (308) 778-7033, http://www.smokeysauction.com

Recommended Stories For You

7 Spring Equipment Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., Paxton Neb., Schow Auction Service, (308) 239-4669, http://www.schowauction.com

7­ Spring Consignment Auction-Farm Equipment, 10 a.m. MDT, Cheyenne County Fairgrounds, Sidney Neb., consignments accepted until April 5, McConnell Auctions (308) 230-0430, www.mcconnellauctions.com

7 Covelli Auction, Weldona, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

7 Kraye Angus Production Sale, Mullen, Neb.

7 Consignment Auction, New Raymer Fairgrounds, Accepting Consignments, Holzworth Auction Company, Ken Holzworth, (970) 380-5305, John Clatworthy, (970) 768-7500

7 Western Music Association Cowboy Poetry & Music Showcase, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Greeley/Evans Moose Lodge #909, 3456 S. 11th Ave., Evans, Colo. Admission is $10.

7 Bacon Personal Property Reduction Auction, 10 a.m., 449 Bordeaux Rd., Wheatland, Wyo., (307) 532-4976, McNameeAuctionCompany.com

9 Magness Bull Sale, Annual Western Slope Bull Sale, 1 p.m., Loma, Colo., Magness Land & Cattle, http://www.magnesscattle.com

9 Colorado State University One Bar Eleven, 32nd Annual Commercial Angus Bull Sale, 12:30 p.m., One Bar Eleven Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo., (307) 710-2938

10 Anton/Arriba Dryland Auction, 10:30 a.m., Washington County Event Center, Akron, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com , (800) 748-2589

10 Oakwater Ranch Charolais Bull Sale, Valentine Livestock, Valentine, Neb.

10 Anton/Arriba Dryland Auction, 10:30 a.m., Washington County Event Center, Akron, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

10-12 National Institute for Animal Agriculture 2018 annual conference, Renaissance Stapleton Hotel, Denver

11 Annual Clark Anvil Ranch Sale, La Junta, Colo., Clarkanvilranch.com, call for catalog at (719) 892-0160

13 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 1, 7-9 p.m. National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com, 9:45-10:45 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend concert featuring Ashley McBryde, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

13 Red Western Red Angus Bull Sale, Crawford Livestock, Crawford, Neb.

13 Women in Agriculture Conference, 8: 15 a.m., Buffalo Point Restaurant, 638 Cabela Drive, Sidney, Neb. Registration is $35 and is due April 6, after which the fee is $45. For more information, contact the Nebraska Extension office, 920 Jackson St., Sidney; by phone (308) 254-4455; by email to Karen DeBoer, Extension educator at kdeboer1@unl.edu; or browse to http://ckb.unl.edu/.

13 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

14 Open Consignment Equipment, 9 a.m., Centennial Livestock Auction, Fort Collins Colo., (970) 482-6207

14 Hebbert Charolais Bull Sale, Hyannis, Neb.

14 Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Semifinals 2, 2:30 p.m., National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com; 7-9 p.m., Rodeo All-Star Weekend Rodeo All-Star Finals, National Western Events Center, rodeoallstar.com

14 Show Goat Sale, JTW Jan’s Team Wethers and Guest Consigners, Otis Colo., 10 a.m.-12 p.m. viewing, 12-1 p.m. lunch, 1 p.m. auction, Jan Rogers, (970) 246-3778

14 Kenneth “Poo” Lawrence Estate Auction, 10 a.m., LaPorte, Colo.

14 Spring Consignment Auction, 10 a.m., Wellfleet, Neb., McDermott Auctions, (308) 534-2910, http://www.mcdermottauctionservice.com

14 Nancy Unrein Moving Auction, 10 a.m., 241 SI Road, Morrill Neb., McNamee Auctions, (307) 532-4976, McNameeAuctionCompany.com

14 Personal Property Auction-Gordon Howard, Bayard Neb., Helberg & Nuss Auctions & Realty, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

14 Large Estate Antique Auction, 10 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

14 Ranch Riding Clinic, 9 a.m., Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, Colo., 80501

14 Grant (Bud) Midcap Estate Auction, 11 a.m., 920 Cherokee, Fort Morgan, Colo., Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, (970) 380-7653, auctionzip.com, ID# 7082

14-15 Gardening For Success conference, Cheyenne, Wyo., $125 Everyone is welcome: beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, community gardeners to farmer's market. Contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu or https://gardeningforsuccess2018.eventbrite.com

15 Yinger Personal Property Reduction Auction, 1 p.m., 211 Willow Ct., Torrington, Wyo., McNamee Auctions, (307) 532.4976, McNameeAuctionCompany.com

15 Williamson, Mathis, Stahla and others auction, 10 a.m., Sedgwick County Fairgrounds, Julesburg, Colo., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

15 Bill Schaefer and Neighbors Farm Equipment Auction, 11 a.m., LaSalle, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

15 Introduction to Cow Work Clinic, 9 a.m., Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, Colo., 80501

16 The Oljtenbruns Auction, Amherst, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.amaauctions.com

16 M&L Oltjenbruns Farms Auction, 10 a.m., west side of County Road 49 just north of Highway 23, Amherst, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

16-17 16th Annual 2018 Jackpot Progress Show, Kimball FFA Alumni & Supporters, Kimball, Neb., Fairgrounds Open to all 4-H and FFA Youth, weigh-ins both days 8-10 a.m., 11 a.m. show, Sally, (307) 575-3286, Byron, (308) 235-8536, Sandy, (308) 235-5371

18 Sermon on the Mount presents Dr. Lew Sterrett, Lessons of Life and Leadership, 7-8:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., National Western Complex Event Center, Denver, Bill Swope, (970) 531-2243

18 Absolute Land Auction, 10 a.m., 544.69 acres, Lincoln County Neb., NSG Building, Gothenburg Neb., Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, (308) 234-6266, http://www.marshallauction.com

19 Absolute Auction Quinter Combination Section, 11 a.m., Quinter Senior Citizen Center, 300 Main St., Quinter, Kan., Hayden Outdoors, Leo Hayden, (785) 821-3683, http://www.haydenoutdoors.com/land-for-sale/quinter-combination-section

19 No Reserve Equipment Auction, 9:30 a.m., CDT, Valley Grain & Fertilizer, Highland, Kan., Matt Sullivan, (309) 221-7001, http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com

20 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

20-21 Colorado Draft Horse and Equipment Auction, 9 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Troyer Auctions, (970) 785-6282, http://WWW.troyerauctions.com

21 Spring Consignment Sale, Flagler, Colo., advertising deadline April 1, consignments accepted until sale time, (719) 740-1320, info@nicholsauctioneers.comwww.NicholsAuctioneers.com

21 Public Auction, 10 a.m., 4321 South Willow St., North Platte, Neb., (308) 239-4669, www.schowauctions.com

21 Hackamore Ranch Equipment Dispersion Auction, 9 a.m., Torrington, Wyo., McNamee Auction, (307) 532-4976, http://www.McNameeAuctionCompany.com

21 Stanley Adams Estate Auction, 10 a.m., 313 West Ave. O, Oshkosh, Neb., Smokeys Auction, (308) 778-7033, http://www.smokeysauction.com

21 – May 19 Desensitizing and formation riding, 1:30 p.m., Snowy Range Arena, Laramie, Wyo. For more information, go to www.albanycountysar.org. Or contact Marjorie Daley at (307) 460-1883.

25 April Consignment Auction, 10 a.m., Brush, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, www.ama-auctions.com

27 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

28 April Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., Brush, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, www.ama-auctions.com

28 Misc. Estates and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

28 Don Weinbender Farm Equipment Auction, 10:30 a.m., Fort Lupton, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

28 Grace Wagner Trust Dryland Auction, 10:30 a.m., Reck Agri Auction Center, Sterling, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

28 15th Annual High Country Bull and Horse Sale, 1 p.m., Encampment Wyo., Herring Angus Ranch Sale Barn, (307) 329-8228

29 8th Annual Friends of Peckerneck Trail Ride, 10 a.m., Alma, Neb., (308) 320-4908

MAY

1 D&C Smelker Family Farms LLC Dispersal Auction, 10 a.m., Stratton, Colo., (719) 740-1320

info@nicholsauctioneers.comwww.NicholsAuctioneers.com

4 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

5 Buck for the Fallen, a rodeo event to benefit fallen police officers in Colorado, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs, Colo.

5 Horse Creek Sale Company Performance Horse and Prospect Sale, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock, Colo., http://www.horsecreeksaleco.com,

info@horsecreeksaleco.com, John Hayes, (970) 345-2543

5 Frank and Kathleen Grasmugg Moving Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822- 9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

5-6 Open Horse Show and NQHA Trail Challenge, English, Western, Speed, 8 a.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb., (308) 320-4908

5-6 Open Horse Show Colorado Pony Of America Club, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

11 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

11-13 Mountain and Plains Appaloosa Horse Club Spring Classic, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (970) 302-9040, http://www.mpahc.com

12 Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, go to http://www.lcmg.org or contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu

12 Estate of Dennis Drake, Ault, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.amaauctions.com

12 Gerald P. Lee Estate Auction, 9 a.m., Commerce City, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

18 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

19 Pikes Peak Antique Machinery Days, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 225 North Gate Blvd. COS, CO 80921 (Interstate 25 exit 156), general admission $5, free admission and limited dry camping available to exhibitors and pullers. For more information, contact: Harold Hopkins Jr., Harold.hopkinsjr@yahoo.com, (719) 634-0862 or (719) 244-1683.

19 Public Auction for Life Skills International, 9 a.m., Watkins, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

23 Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.amaauctions.com

26 Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.amaauctions.com

JUNE

2 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Morgan County Fairgrounds, Brush, Colo., (970) 483-7491, Peggy Lough or http://www.copoac.org

2 Ron Sheeley Estate Auction, 9 a.m., Keenesburg, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

8-14 Camp Rocky, Divide, Colo. Go to: http://www.coloradoacd.org/camprocky. Once you submit your application and $100 deposit (make check payable to: Colo. Association of Conservation Districts), you will be sent health forms. Contact your local West Greeley Conservation District for scholarship information to help teens who live within the WGCD boundaries — with the $350 Camp Rocky tuition, (970) 356-8097 x: 143 or email kristi.helzer@wgcd.org. Application deadline is June 1, 2018. For more information, contact Amy Gossman at amy.camprocky@gmail.com.

9 Misc. Estates and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

9-10 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

18-20 Colorado Cattlemen's Association Annual Convention, Embassy Suites, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradocattle.org.

20-21 Sandhills Ranch Expo, Rock County Fairgrounds, Bassett, Neb. For more information, go to http://www.sandhillsranchexpo.com.

July

5-6 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

7-8 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

August

26 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org