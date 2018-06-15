Events, Sales and Shows

JUNE

16 McCorkle Estate Real Estate Auction, 11 a.m., Fort Lupton, Colo., http://www.haydenoutdoors.com, (303) 827-5157

16 Sheller Moving Auction, 10 a.m., 1109 East 11th St. Wheatland, Wyo., McNamee Auction Service, (307) 532-4976, http://www.mcnameebrothersauctions.com

16 Mauthe, Wood and Staples Estate Auction, 10 a.m., Duel County Fairgrounds, Chappell, Neb., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

17 Geneva Daniels Estate Auction, 11 a.m., 19569 CR South, Fort Morgan, Colo., Rolling Hill Auctions, (970) 356-2998, auction zip.com ID 7020

17 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

Recommended Stories For You

18 NebraskaLand Days Family Night, 5:30 p.m., 1501 S. Dewey, North Platte, Neb. For more information, contact Jeremy Rinke at (308) 539-1251 or jeremy@npharvest.church.

18-20 Colorado Cattlemen's Association Annual Convention, Embassy Suites, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradocattle.org.

19-21 West Logan County Pasture, http://www.reckagri.com , Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

20 1974 Internationl 1066 tractor, Vermeer 605 L round baler, FH F235 loader, Morris 881 8 round bale hauler, Carpenter, Wyo., (307) 631-2830 or (970) 215-3440

20 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast, 5:30-9 a.m., intersection of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Streets, Colorado Springs, Colo. Go to CSWesternStreetBreakfast.com for more information and follow us on Facebook.

20 Inventory Reduction Firearms Auction, online only, bidding opens June 11, Flatwater Arms-Bridgeport, Neb., Kraupies Real Estate and Auctioneers, (308) 262-1150, http://www.farmauction.net

20-21 Sandhills Ranch Expo, Rock County Fairgrounds, Bassett, Neb. For more information, go to http://www.sandhillsranchexpo.com.

20-21 2018 Grass Tour, Range Management & The Shape of Water. For more information, contact Becca Peter at (800) 782-5947 or (970) 356-7263 or email becca@pawneebuttesseed.com . Register online at https://pawneebuttesseed.com/grass-tour-2018-registration/ .

21 Farm Finance Clinic, free, Lexington, Neb. For more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at (800) 464-0258.

22 Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

22 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

22 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

22-24 Pony Camp, Shane Kier Ranch, Austin, Colo., (near Delta). For more information, go to http://www.cowboyatthecross.com, or call (970) 835-3897

23 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

23 Blast From the Past Auction, 10 a.m., Phillips County Event Center, Holyoke, Colo., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

23-24 Kincaid Estate Auction, two days, two locations, McCook, Neb., fanningauction.com, Fanning Auction, (308) 882-4437

24 John and Judy Bringleson Auction, 420 6th St., Brott Auction Service, Gothenburg Neb., (308) 529-0117 or (308) 529-3558, http://www.brokenbowlivestock.com

24 Antique Auction, noon, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., NIWOT Auction, www.niwotauction.com

26-28 Commercial Building with Refrigeration Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

27 Farm Finance Clinic, free, Norfolk, Neb. For more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at (800) 464-0258.

27 Consignment Auction, 10 a.m., Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, www.ama-auctions.com

27-28 Unit Cost of Production Workshop, 8:30 a.m., Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. Cost is $50 per person and covers meals for both days. Please pre-register one week prior for a meal count. Payment is due the day of the workshop. The workshop is limited to 30 people. Contact Aaron Berger at (308) 235-3122 with questions or to register.

27-28 Unit of Cost Production Workshop, 8:30 a.m., Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. Contact Aaron Berger at (308) 235-3122 with questions or to register.

29 Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

29 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

29-July 1 First Annual Parry Prairie Youth Ranch Horse Bible Camp, Parry Prairie Arena, 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., ages 14-18, $250 per rider, (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com .

30 Sten and Ivan Johnson Estate Auction, 10 a.m., Loveland, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

30 Personal Property Auction, 9:30 a.m. MDT, 1725 20th St., Gering, Neb., Helberg & Nuss Auctions & Realty, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

30 Auction, 10 a.m. MDT, Madrid, Neb., 4 Star Auction, Lynn Swanson, (308) 387-4307

30 Cayuse Classic Hunter Jumper and Western Show, 7:30 a.m., Sidney Peak Ranch, 32090 County Road 14. For more information, contact Michele Myer at (970) 879-4370 or email at michele@communityagalliance.org or go to the website at https://www.communityagalliance.org/cayuse-classic.html.

30 Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

30 Jim Willy Auction, Harley Troyer Auctioneers, (970) 785-6282, http://www.troyerauctions.com

July

6 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

5-6 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

7 Tim Kirby Estate Auction, 10 a.m., 15101 County Road 19, Fort Morgan, Colo., Holzworth Auction Company, LLC, (970) 380-5305, www.theholzworthauctioncompany.com

7-8 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

8 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

8 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

8 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

11-14 Katey and Sean Memorial Bible Camp, Greeley, Colo. Registration is $100 per camper. For more information, call (970) 381-0484.

12 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

12-15 Horse Training Camp (coach Doug Milholland), Shane Kier Ranch, Austin, Colo., (near Delta). For more information, go to www. cowboyatthecross.com, or call (970) 835-3897

13 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

13-14 Colorado Horse, Mule, and Carriage Auction, 9 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Harley Troyer Auctioneers, (970) 785-6282, http://www.troyerauctions.com

14 Misc. and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

14 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

19 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

19 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

19 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

20 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

21 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

21 Albany County Cattle Women Ranch Tour, $15 bus tour, $6 beef luncheon. Meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, departure at 9 a.m., Laramie, Wyo., contact Bonnie (307) 745-5116 or Sandra Eike (307) 760-5590 by July 10.

21 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

21 Lewis Moving Auction, 9 a.m., Strasburg, Colo, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

22 Annual Cache La Poudre all-class reunion potluck, noon, American Legion Hall, 2124 County Road 54 G, Fort Collins, Colo. For more information, call (970) 988-9958.

22 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

27 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

27-28 Twombly Performance Horse Sale, Cheyenne, Wyo., (308) 783-1866, http://www.twomblyarena.com

August

3 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

10 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

15 K-State Ranching Summit, 8:30 a.m., K-State Alumni Center, Manhattan, Kan. Early registration is $40 for individuals and $70 for two attendees from the same operation and is due by Aug. 8. Students are $20 if registered by Aug. 8. Registration Aug. 9 and later, including at the door, is $70, with no discount offered for second attendee from same operation. Pre-registration is encouraged to accommodate catering. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Holiday Inn at the campus under "K-State Ranching Summit." Reservations must be made by July 20 to receive the rate of $99.95 plus tax. You can call the hotel directly at (785) 539-7531 or if you make reservations online, use the group code RAN. For more information, visit http://www.KSUBeef.org. For questions about the event, contact Bob Weaber at bweaber@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1460; or Lois Schreiner, lschrein@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1267.

15-16 North American Manure Expo, Swiftel Center, Brookings, S.D. For more information, go to manuremanager.com/manure-expo/.

17 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

24 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

24-26 33rd Annual Yesteryear Farm Show, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, Dougherty Museum, Longmont, Colo., free to public, http://www.yesteryearfarmshow.org

26 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

31 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

September

1-2 32nd annual Lexington Junk-n-Tique Extravaganza, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Lexington, Neb., (308) 324-3600, http://www.lexingtonjunkntique.com.

9 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

9 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

9 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

15 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

16 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

16 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

22-23 Richard Shrake Weekend Clinic, Lakewood, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.redstarbarnridingacademy.com/clinics.html or call Christine (720) 276-4403, or email c4inspire@gmail.com .

30 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

October

6 Timber Dan Fall Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibition Building, North Hall, Larimer County Fairgrounds (The Ranch), I-25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo., admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035, douglar@comcast.net or visit http://wwwlovelandlionsclubs.org/sites/ToyShow.htm.

November

16 2018 Ag-ceptional Women's Conference, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk, Neb. For more information, contact Coletta Motacek at (402) 844 7181 or Coletta@northeast.edu; or Tara Smydra at (402) 844-7187 or taras@northeast.edu .