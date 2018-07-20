Events, shows and sales

July

21 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

21 Albany County Cattle Women Ranch Tour, $15 bus tour, $6 beef luncheon. Meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, departure at 9 a.m., Laramie, Wyo., contact Bonnie (307) 745-5116 or Sandra Eike (307) 760-5590 by July 10.

21 Larry Jacoby Moving Auction, 10:30 a.m., Windsor, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

21 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

21 Lewis Moving Auction, 9 a.m., Strasburg, Colo, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

21 Kent and Lois Palmer Auction, Lake Mconaughy, Neb., 10 a.m., Smokey's Auction, (308) 778-7033, wwwsmokeysauction.com

21 Neil Bankert Estate Auction, 10 a.m., 8023 Hygiene Road, Hygiene, Colo., http://www.niwotauction.com

22 Annual Cache La Poudre all-class reunion potluck, noon, American Legion Hall, 2124 County Road 54 G, Fort Collins, Colo. For more information, call (970) 988-9958.

22 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

24 Controller Mouse Repair and Sales LLC Complete Turn-Key Business Dispersion, 5:30 p.m., 1410 South Main St., Torrington, Wyo., http://www.mcnameebrothersauctions.com/

26 Stan and Gail Haas Moving Auction, July 26, 5:30 p.m., 602 E. 35th Ave., Scottsbluff, Neb., http://www.mcnameebrothersauctions.com/

27 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

27 10th annual Legends of Agriculture Award Dinner, 5-9:30 p.m., Douglas County Event Center 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, Colo. To RSVP or register, go to https://thecalf.networkforgood.com/events/7621-legend-of-agriculture-award-dinner.

27 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

27-28 Twombly Performance Horse Sale, Cheyenne, Wyo., (308) 783-1866, http://www.twomblyarena.com

28 Multi-Party Personal Property Auction, 9 a.m., Ag Hall, Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington Wyo., http://www.mcnameebrothersauctions.com/

August

2 12th Logan County Fair, Sterling, Colo., http://www.lcfair.org

2 Cleo Fryrear Estate Dryland Auction, Reck Agri Auction Center, Sterling, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

2 Free Financial & Estate Planning, Beginning Farmers Programs and more, Norfolk, Neb. To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Farm Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.

3 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

3 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington

Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com 10 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

10 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

11 Mountain Shadows Storage Unit Auction, 10:00 a.m., Greeley, Colo., Kreps Wiedeman Auctioneers & Real Estate, (970) 356-3943, http://www.K-Wauctions.com

12 Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Boulder County Fair Grounds, indoor arena, featuring Reba McEntire's sister Susie. For more information, contact Mike Shaw at (970) 396-5506.

15 K-State Ranching Summit, 8:30 a.m., K-State Alumni Center, Manhattan, Kan. Early registration is $40 for individuals and $70 for two attendees from the same operation and is due by Aug. 8. Students are $20 if registered by Aug. 8. Registration Aug. 9 and later, including at the door, is $70, with no discount offered for second attendee from same operation. Pre-registration is encouraged to accommodate catering. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Holiday Inn at the campus under "K-State Ranching Summit." Reservations must be made by July 20 to receive the rate of $99.95 plus tax. You can call the hotel directly at (785) 539-7531 or if you make reservations online, use the group code RAN. For more information, visit http://www.KSUBeef.org. For questions about the event, contact Bob Weaber at bweaber@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1460; or Lois Schreiner, lschrein@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1267.

15-16 North American Manure Expo, Swiftel Center, Brookings, S.D. For more information, go to manuremanager.com/manure-expo/.

15-18 Wyoming State Fair – Douglas Wyoming, http://www.wystatefair.com

17 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

17 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

18 Lazy U Quarter Horse Sale, 12 CDT, Steerhead Arena, Hershey, Neb., (308) 520-0500, live bidding http://www.liveauctions.tv, http://www.lazyuquarterhorses.com

18 Misc. Estates and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., 670 S. Tenney St., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc. (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

18 Feeders & Friends, New Raymer, Colo., 12:30 p.m. Calcutta, 1:30 p.m. grand entry, 2 p.m. ranch rodeo, Dance 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, call Verlyn at (970) 373-7100. To donate auction items, call at Toby (970) 397-1386.

18 Koster Moving Sale, Real Estate and Personal Property, Strasburg, Colo., Parker & Co. Real Estate & Auctioneers, (970) 353-2061

24 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

24 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

24-26 33rd Annual Yesteryear Farm Show, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, Dougherty Museum, Longmont, Colo., free to public, http://www.yesteryearfarmshow.org

26 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

Aug. 28-29 2018 Feeding Quality Forum, Sioux City, Iowa. Register online at http://www.CABpartners.com/events/fqf/2018. For more information, visit the website or call Marilyn Conley, (800) 225-2333, ext. 298, or email mconley@certifiedangusbeef.com.

31 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

September

1-2 32nd annual Lexington Junk-n-Tique Extravaganza, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Lexington, Neb., (308) 324-3600, http://www.lexingtonjunkntique.com.

7 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

9 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

9 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

9 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

14 50th Anniversary Open House, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., (970) 842-5115 14 50th Anniversary Entertainment in the Ring, Adrian Buckaroo Girl, 7 p.m., tickets $15, Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., (970) 842-5115

14 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com 15 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

16 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

16 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

21 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com 22-23 Richard Shrake Weekend Clinic, Lakewood, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.redstarbarnridingacademy.com/clinics.html or call Christine (720) 276-4403, or email c4inspire@gmail.com .

28 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

30 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

October

5 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

6 Timber Dan Fall Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibition Building, North Hall, Larimer County Fairgrounds (The Ranch), I-25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo., admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035, douglar@comcast.net or visit http://wwwlovelandlionsclubs.org/sites/ToyShow.htm.

7 Tack sale, 9 a.m.– 3 p.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo., (rain/snow date Oct. 14). For more information, call Monica at (720) 771-6307 or go to http://www.ArvadaAreaHorsemensAssn.org.

12 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

19 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

26 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

November

9 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

14-15 McCook Farm and Ranch Expo, McCook, Neb., http://www.mccookfarmandranchexpo.net/

16 2018 Ag-ceptional Women's Conference, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk, Neb. For more information, contact Coletta Motacek at (402) 844 7181 or Coletta@northeast.edu; or Tara Smydra at (402) 844-7187 or taras@northeast.edu.

16 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

23 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

30 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

December

2 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

9 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com