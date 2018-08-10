Events, shows and sales

August

11 Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department Station #4 Associates Chilli Contest and Silent Auction, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., above Laramie, Wyo., Highway 230, mile post 39½, (307) 703-0169

11 Mountain Shadows Storage Unit Auction, 10:00 a.m., Greeley, Colo., Kreps Wiedeman Auctioneers & Real Estate, (970) 356-3943, http://www.K-Wauctions.com

12 Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Boulder County Fair Grounds, indoor arena, featuring Reba McEntire's sister Susie. For more information, contact Mike Shaw at (970) 396-5506.

12 Rain date: English, Western, Ranch Performance. Open show. 9 a.m., Northern Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena. Info at http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

13 Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day, 3 p.m., Remington Ranch, Quinter, Kan. For more information, go to http://www.kla.org or call the KLA office at (785) 273-5115.

14 University of Nebraska-Lincoln High Plains Ag Lab Field Day, 11: 30 a.m., High Plains Ag Lab, 3257 RD 109, Sidney, Neb. For questions, call or email Cody Creech at (308) 632-1266 or ccreech2@unl.edu.

14-16 Yuma County Pivot Irrigated Land Auction, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589, http://www.reckagri.com

15 K-State Ranching Summit, 8:30 a.m., K-State Alumni Center, Manhattan, Kan. Early registration is $40 for individuals and $70 for two attendees from the same operation and is due by Aug. 8. Students are $20 if registered by Aug. 8. Registration Aug. 9 and later, including at the door, is $70, with no discount offered for second attendee from same operation. Pre-registration is encouraged to accommodate catering. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Holiday Inn at the campus under "K-State Ranching Summit." Reservations must be made by July 20 to receive the rate of $99.95 plus tax. You can call the hotel directly at (785) 539-7531 or if you make reservations online, use the group code RAN. For more information, visit http://www.KSUBeef.org. For questions about the event, contact Bob Weaber at bweaber@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1460; or Lois Schreiner, lschrein@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1267.

15 So you've inherited a farm, Now what? 1 p.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds, Community Building, McCook Neb. For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, at (402) 472-1771 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu, or contact Jim Jansen at (402) 261-7572 or e-mail jjansen4@unl.edu.

15 Farm Show, Irrigation Research Foundation, 40161 Hwy 59, Yuma Colo., 7 a.m, steak fry 6p.m., (970) 848-3043, http://www.irf-info.com, email info@irf-info.com

15 IRF Farm Show, 40161 Highway 59 Yuma, Colo., schedule on Facebook or http://www.irf-info.com

15-16 North American Manure Expo, Swiftel Center, Brookings, S.D. For more information, go to manuremanager.com/manure-expo/.

15-18 Wyoming State Fair – Douglas Wyoming, http://www.wystatefair.com

16 Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day, Loma Land & Cattle, La Cygne, Kan. For more information, goto http://www.kla.org or call the KLA office at (785) 273-5115.

17 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

17 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

18 Lazy U Quarter Horse Sale, 12 CDT, Steerhead Arena, Hershey, Neb., (308) 520-0500, live bidding http://www.liveauctions.tv, http://www.lazyuquarterhorses.com

18 Misc. Estates and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., 670 S. Tenney St., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc. (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

18 Feeders & Friends, New Raymer, Colo., 12:30 p.m. Calcutta, 1:30 p.m. grand entry, 2 p.m. ranch rodeo, Dance 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, call Verlyn at (970) 373-7100. To donate auction items, call at Toby (970) 397-1386.

18 Koster Moving Sale, Real Estate and Personal Property, Strasburg, Colo., Parker & Co. Real Estate & Auctioneers, (970) 353-2061

18 Kay Wiand Estate Liquidation Auction, 926 East Main St., Torrington Wyo., McNameeAuctionCompany.com, (307) 534-5156

19 Public Auction, 11 a.m., 102 S. Clayton St., Brush, Colo., Associate Auctioneers of Colorado, (970) 380-7653 http://www.auctionzip.com, ID #7082

21 Dry Bean Field Day, 10 a.m., Northern Colorado Feed & Bean, Ed Croissant’s Farm, 1/4 mile west on CR 68/ Hwy 392, (970) 352-7875

22 Equipment Auction, online bidding Aug. 20, 4 p.m., Auctiontime.com, D & E Auctioneers, (970) 215-3440

24 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

24 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

24-26 33rd Annual Yesteryear Farm Show, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, Dougherty Museum, Longmont, Colo., free to public, http://www.yesteryearfarmshow.org

25 Retirement Ranch Auction, 10 a.m. CDT, Wallace Neb., McDermott Auction Service LLC, (308) 530-4806, http://www.mcdermottauctionservice.com

25 Frasier Farm Auction, 10 a.m. MDT, proxibid online auction, 11 a.m., Benkelman Neb., Vrbas Auction, (308) 285-3240, vrbasauction.com

25 All-Outdoors Auction Firearms, Woodslanding, Wyo., McNameeAuctionCompany.com, (307) 534.5156

25 Lehn & King Auction, 10 a.m., Julesburg, Colo., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

25 Estate Auction, 9:30 a.m. MDT, Brule, Neb., Schow Auction Service, (308) 239-4669, http://www.schowauction.com

26 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

27 Greeley Chamber of Commerce Ag Tour, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Zoe's Café and Event Center, 715 10th St., Greeley, Colo. Seating is limited so register now at http://www.tinyurl.com/2018chamberagtour or call (970) 352-3566.

28 Stromer Farms Inc. Retirement Farm Equipment Auction for Stromer Farms Equipment, 10 a.m. CDT, Juniata, Neb. Online sales start at 11 a.m., Ruhter Auction and Realty Inc., (402) 463-8565

Aug. 28-29 2018 Feeding Quality Forum, Sioux City, Iowa. Register online at http://www.CABpartners.com/events/fqf/2018. For more information, visit the website or call Marilyn Conley, (800) 225-2333, ext. 298, or email mconley@certifiedangusbeef.com.

29 Panhandle Ag Research and Technology Tour, 8:15 a.m., Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, Neb. For more information, contact Nevin Lawrence, Integrated Weed Management Specialist, at (308) 632-1230 or nlawrence2@unl.edu.

31 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

September

1-2 32nd annual Lexington Junk-n-Tique Extravaganza, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Lexington, Neb., (308) 324-3600, http://www.lexingtonjunkntique.com.

5 Grazing for Soil Health, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Loop River Inn, 26646 S. 555th St. Fullerton, Neb. Registration deadline is Aug. 30. Register online by visiting http://extension.unl.edu/statewide/boone-nance/ or call (308) 536-2691 or (308) 536-2456, ext. 3.

7 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

8 Friends of Raymer Show, Art Show and Swap Meet, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. event, New Raymer, Colo. For more information and to register, visit http://www.friendsofraymer.com

8 Jimmy and Jeanette Pontrolo Farm and Shop Equipment Auction, Fort Laramie, Wyo., McNameeAuctionCompany.com, (307) 534.5156

9 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

9 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

9 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

11 Wyoming State Ram Sale, Douglas Wyo., McNameeAuctionCompany.com, (307) 534.5156 14 50th Anniversary Open House, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., (970) 842-5115 14 50th Anniversary Entertainment in the Ring, Adrian Buckaroo Girl, 7 p.m., tickets $15, Livestock Exchange, Brush, Colo., (970) 842-5115

14 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

15 Open Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., Centennial Auctions, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 482-6207, http://www.casauction.com

15 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

15 Richard Foose Farm Equipment and Antiques Auction, 10 a.m., Eaton Colo., Kreps Wiedeman Auctioneers & Real Estate, (970) 356-3943

16 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

16 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

20 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day, 9:30 a.m., K-State Beef Stocker Unit, 4330 Marlatt Ave., Manhattan, Kan. For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at (785) 532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.

21 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

22 Olson Auction, 10 a.m., Holyoke, Colo., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

22-23 Richard Shrake Weekend Clinic, Lakewood, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.redstarbarnridingacademy.com/clinics.html or call Christine (720) 276-4403, or email c4inspire@gmail.com .

24-26 Women in Agribusiness Summit, Hilton Denver City Center, Denver. For more information, go to https://www.womeninag.com/.

27-29 National Guild's 90th annual meeting hosted by the Colorado Master Farm Homemakers Guild, Clarion Hotel, Greeley, Colo. Contact Sandra Tanner, 30815, Yoder, CO 80864 to get entry blanks for Master Farm Homemaker Award nominations.

28 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

28-30 HSJ NCRC FALL SPECTACULAR OPEN HORSE SHOW, The Ranch, Loveland, Colo., English-Western-Ranch Performance Divisions. For more information, go to http://www.northcoloridingclub.com.

29 Firearms, Coins, Tools and Collectibles Auction, Wheatland, Wyo., McNameeAuctionCompany.com, (307) 534-5156

29 Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic, Grand Valley Recreation Center, Battlement Mesa, Colo. Clinic is for all girls with or without a title. Ages 10 and up please. Pre-registration is required. Please contact Lyndsay Jo Smith at (970) 222-7231 or email at polochic17@hotmail.com for more information. The WSRRC website is http://www.westernsloperodeoroyalty.com and visit on Facebook too.

30 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

October

5 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

6 Timber Dan Fall Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibition Building, North Hall, Larimer County Fairgrounds (The Ranch), I-25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo., admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035, douglar@comcast.net or visit http://wwwlovelandlionsclubs.org/sites/ToyShow.htm.

6 Sharon Curless and Others Moving Auction, Pine Bluffs, Wyo., McNameeAuctionCompany.com, (307) 534-5156

7 Tack sale, 9 a.m.– 3 p.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo., (rain/snow date Oct. 14). For more information, call Monica at (720) 771-6307 or go to http://www.ArvadaAreaHorsemensAssn.org.

12 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

13 Darrel and Carol Hamilton Farm Equipment, Shop, Collectibles Auction, LaGrange, Wyo., McNameeAuctionCompany.com, (307) 534-5156

19 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

26 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

November

9 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

14-15 McCook Farm and Ranch Expo, McCook, Neb., http://www.mccookfarmandranchexpo.net/

16 2018 Ag-ceptional Women's Conference, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk, Neb. For more information, contact Coletta Motacek at (402) 844 7181 or Coletta@northeast.edu; or Tara Smydra at (402) 844-7187 or taras@northeast.edu.

16 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

23 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

30 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

December

2 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

9 Consignment Auction, 3739 Cleveland Ave., Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com