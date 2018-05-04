Events, shows and sales

April

28 April Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., Brush, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, www.ama-auctions.com

28 Misc. Estates and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

28 Don Weinbender Farm Equipment Auction, 10:30 a.m., Fort Lupton, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

28 Grace Wagner Trust Dryland Auction, 10:30 a.m., Reck Agri Auction Center, Sterling, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

28 15th Annual High Country Bull and Horse Sale, 1 p.m., Encampment Wyo., Herring Angus Ranch Sale Barn, (307) 329-8228

Recommended Stories For You

28 Volberding Gun and Firearm Auction, 11 a.m. CDT, preview 8 a.m., Red Willow County Fairgrounds, McCook Neb., Fanning Auction Service, (308) 340-7461 or (308) 340-5278, http://www.fanningauctionservice.com

28 Moving Auction, 10 a.m., Lake McConaughy, Schow Auction Service, (308) 239-4669, http://www.schowauction.com

28 Spring Catalog Horse Sale, 2 p.m., preview 12p.m., Gordon Livestock, Gordon Neb., (308) 282-1171, http://www.gordonlivestock.dvauction.com

28 Vehicles, Equipment and Large Items Auction, 9 a.m, Calhan, Colo., MH Bar Auction, (719) 683.7235, http://www.mhbarauction.com

29 Antique Auction, 12 p.m., Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., Niwot Auction, (303) 589-4119 or (303) 652-2030,

https://www.niwotauction.com

29 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

29 8th Annual Friends of Peckerneck Trail Ride, 10 a.m., Alma, Neb., (308) 320-4908

May

1 D&C Smelker Family Farms LLC Dispersal Auction, 10 a.m., Stratton, Colo., (719) 740-1320

info@nicholsauctioneers.comwww.NicholsAuctioneers.com

4 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

5 Buck for the Fallen, a rodeo event to benefit fallen police officers in Colorado, Norris-Penrose Event Center, Colorado Springs, Colo.

5 Horse Creek Sale Company Performance Horse and Prospect Sale, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock, Colo., http://www.horsecreeksaleco.com,

info@horsecreeksaleco.com, John Hayes, (970) 345-2543

5 Frank and Kathleen Grasmugg Moving Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822- 9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

5 Reader Farm Machinery Auction, 10 a.m., Kimball, Neb., Helberg & Nuss Auctions & Realty, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

5-6 Open Horse Show and NQHA Trail Challenge, English, Western, Speed, 8 a.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney, Neb., (308) 320-4908

5-6 Open Horse Show Colorado Pony Of America Club, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

6 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

9 Open Consignment Equipment, 9 a.m., Centennial Auctions, Fort Collins, Colo., (970) 482-6207

11 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

11-13 Mountain and Plains Appaloosa Horse Club Spring Classic, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (970) 302-9040, http://www.mpahc.com

12 Master Gardener Plant Sale and Spring Fest, Archer Business Park, Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, go to http://www.lcmg.org or contact Catherine Wissner at cwissner@uwyo.edu

12 Estate of Dennis Drake, Ault, Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.amaauctions.com

12 Gerald P. Lee Estate Auction, 9 a.m., Commerce City, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

15 Absolute Land Auction 960 acres, 10:30 a.m., Cropland & Pasture-Grubbs Farmland Trust, Phillips County Colorado, Community Center, Haxtun, Colo., Farm and Ranch Realty, (800) 247-7863, http://www.farmandranchrealty.com

18 Weekly consignment auction, Wellington Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9829, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

18-20 Nebraska Auctioneers Association annual conference, Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 110 2nd Ave., Kearney, Neb. For more information, call (402) 367-9767or email dduren@nebraskaauctioneers.com or visit the website at http://www.nebraskaauctioneers.com.

19 Pikes Peak Antique Machinery Days, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 225 North Gate Blvd. COS, CO 80921 (Interstate 25 exit 156), general admission $5, free admission and limited dry camping available to exhibitors and pullers. For more information, contact: Harold Hopkins Jr., Harold.hopkinsjr@yahoo.com, (719) 634-0862 or (719) 244-1683.

19 Public Auction for Life Skills International, 9 a.m., Watkins, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

20 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

20 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

23 Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.amaauctions.com

26 Consignment Auction, Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.amaauctions.com

27 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

June

2 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Morgan County Fairgrounds, Brush, Colo., (970) 483-7491, Peggy Lough or http://www.copoac.org

2 Ron Sheeley Estate Auction, 9 a.m., Keenesburg, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

3 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

5-7 Colorado FFA Association 90th annual convention, Colorado State University-Pueblo campus, register at http://ffa.cccs.edu/state-ffa-convention /. For more information, contact Michael Womochil at (720) 858-2808 or Micheal.womochil@cccs.edu .

6 2018 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Competition, 1 p.m. (CDT), College Park Grand Island, Neb. Registration deadline is June 1, 2018. For more information contact Bonita at ncw@necattlemen.org or (402) 450-0223.

8-14 Camp Rocky, Divide, Colo. Go to: http://www.coloradoacd.org/camprocky. Once you submit your application and $100 deposit (make check payable to: Colo. Association of Conservation Districts), you will be sent health forms. Contact your local West Greeley Conservation District for scholarship information to help teens who live within the WGCD boundaries — with the $350 Camp Rocky tuition, (970) 356-8097 x: 143 or email kristi.helzer@wgcd.org. Application deadline is June 1, 2018. For more information, contact Amy Gossman at amy.camprocky@gmail.com.

9 Misc. Estates and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

9-10 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

10 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

17 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

18-20 Colorado Cattlemen's Association Annual Convention, Embassy Suites, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradocattle.org.

20-21 Sandhills Ranch Expo, Rock County Fairgrounds, Bassett, Neb. For more information, go to http://www.sandhillsranchexpo.com.

22 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

July

5-6 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

7-8 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

8 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

8 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

12 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

19 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

19 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

19 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

22 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

August

26 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

September

9 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

9 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

16 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

16 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

30 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.