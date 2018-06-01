Events, shows and sales

June

2 10th Annual Monte Vista Amish School Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., 5498 E. County Rd 8 South, Monte Vista, Colo., David (719) 850-2555, Tim- (719) 588-1454

2 Moving Auction for Paul Schadegg, 10 a.m., Sidney Neb., McConnell Auctions, (308) 230-0430, http://www.mcconnellauctions.net

2 Schriner Public Auction, 10:30 a.m., CR 73, Kiowa, Colo., Michal Auction Service, Jim (719) 349.4446, Jake (970) 420.2509, http://www.michalauctions.com

2 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Morgan County Fairgrounds, Brush, Colo., (970) 483-7491, Peggy Lough or http://www.copoac.org

2 Ron Sheeley Estate Auction, 9 a.m., Keenesburg, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

2 Auction, 10 a.m., 45 Mason Lane, Laramie, Wyo., Westbrook and Sons Auctioneers, http://www.westbrookandsons.com.

2 McCorkle Estate Auction, 9 a.m., Fort Lupton, Colo., BAS Auction Marketing Group, http://www.buckhornauctions.com, (303) 827-5157

2-3 Velvet Spur Obstacle Clinic and Trail Challenge, North Platte, Neb., (308) 530-3464, luvmypaints@live.com

3 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, 9 a.m., Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

3 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

5 Candidate and Issues Forum, 7 p.m., Otis High School, Sponsored by the Washington County Farm Bureau and the Washington County Republicans, giselej@hotmail.com , (970) 396-1289.5-7 Colorado FFA Association 90th annual convention, Colorado State University-Pueblo campus, register at http://ffa.cccs.edu/state-ffa-convention /. For more information, contact Michael Womochil at (720) 858-2808 or Micheal.womochil@cccs.edu .

6 2018 Nebraska Beef Ambassador Competition, 1 p.m. (CDT), College Park Grand Island, Neb. Registration deadline is June 1, 2018. For more information contact Bonita at ncw@necattlemen.org or (402) 450-0223.

6 Cheatgrass management, 10 a.m., University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center, 10 miles north of Scottsbluff, Neb. RSVP by calling (307) 321-5827 or emailing UNL Range and Forage Management Specialist Mitch Stephenson (mstephenson@unl.edu) by June 4 so we have a count for the lunch.

7-12 Rodeo Bible Camp, Shane Kier Ranch, Austin, Colorado (near Delta), For further information and registration visit the web site: cowboyatthecross.com, or call (970) 835-3897

8 Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

8 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

8 Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board meeting, 8 a.m., Holiday Inn, Sheridan. For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Kent Drake at (307) 777-6781.

8-14 Camp Rocky, Divide, Colo. Go to: http://www.coloradoacd.org/camprocky. Once you submit your application and $100 deposit (make check payable to: Colo. Association of Conservation Districts), you will be sent health forms. Contact your local West Greeley Conservation District for scholarship information to help teens who live within the WGCD boundaries — with the $350 Camp Rocky tuition, (970) 356-8097 x: 143 or email kristi.helzer@wgcd.org. Application deadline is June 1, 2018. For more information, contact Amy Gossman at amy.camprocky@gmail.com.

9 Misc. Estates and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com9 Ranch Real Estate Auction, 11 a.m., Franktown, Colo., Hayden Outdoors, http://www.haydenoutdoors.com, (303) 827-5157

9 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

9 Public Auction for John Rohr Estate, 9 a.m., 1075 D Street, Limon, CO 80828, Bob Anderson (719) 740-0284, http://www.michalauctions.com

9 Antique and Collectable Auction, 9:30 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb., Helberg & Nuss Auctions & Realty, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

9 Large Estate Old West Auction, 10 a.m., Crook Fire Hall Community Center, Crook, Colo., Michael Auction, (970 474-3693, wwwmichaelauction.com

9 Moving Auction Larry and Mary Mundt, 9:30 a.m., Hershey Neb., White Auction Service LLC, (308) 368-5280, http://www.whiteauctionservice.com

9 Public Auction, 10 a.m., Sullivan's Arena, Oshkosh, Neb., Smokey's Auction, (308) 778-7033, http://www.smokeysauction.com

9 Equipment, Antiques and Collectibles Auction, 9 a.m., 4128 Highway 32, Hawksprings, Wyo., McNamee Auction Service,

(307) 532.4976, http://www.mcnameebrothersauctions.com

9 Generations Auction and Household Auction, 9 a.m., Wauneta, Neb., , Fanning Auction, (308) 882-4437, fanningauction.com

9-10 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

10 Herb and Dorothy Mohrlang Moving Auction, 11 a.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

10 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

10 Mike Brown Moving Auction, 1p.m., 183 East Oak Rd., Wheatland, Wyo., McNamee Auction Service, (307) 532-4976, http://www.mcnameebrothersauctions.com

12 Colorado Ag Water Alliance Ag Water Tour, 8:30 a.m., Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District, 100 Broadway St., Suite 12, Sterling, Colo., https://sterlingwater.eventbrite.com.

12-14 Yuma County Grain Company, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, http://www.reckagri.com , (800) 748-2589

13 Lousberg Brothers Dryland Equipment Internet Auction, Briggsdale, Colo., (970) 215–3440

13-17 2018 NCA National Finals, Cheyenne, Wyo. For more information, go to http://www.nationalcattledog.com

14 Silage for beef cattle conference, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center, Mead, Neb. Pre-register at https://go.unl.edu/silageforbeef2018 . A free live-stream option can be found at the Iowa Beef Center website. More details will be available soon at http://www.iowabeefcenter.org.

15 Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

15 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

16 McCorkle Estate Real Estate Auction, 11 a.m., Fort Lupton, Colo., http://www.haydenoutdoors.com, (303) 827-5157

16 Sheller Moving Auction, 10 a.m., 1109 East 11th St. Wheatland, Wyo., McNamee Auction Service, (307) 532-4976, http://www.mcnameebrothersauctions.com

16 Mauthe, Wood and Staples Estate Auction, 10 a.m., Duel County Fairgrounds, Chappell, Neb., Michael Auction, (970) 474-3693, http://www.michaelauction.com

17 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

18 NebraskaLand Days Family Night, 5:30 p.m., 1501 S. Dewey, North Platte, Neb. For more information, contact Jeremy Rinke at (308) 539-1251 or jeremy@npharvest.church.

18-20 Colorado Cattlemen's Association Annual Convention, Embassy Suites, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradocattle.org.

19-21 West Logan County Pasture, http://www.reckagri.com , Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

20 1974 Internationl 1066 tractor, Vermeer 605 L round baler, FH F235 loader, Morris 881 8 round bale hauler, Carpenter, Wyo., (307) 631-2830 or (970) 215-3440

20-21 Sandhills Ranch Expo, Rock County Fairgrounds, Bassett, Neb. For more information, go to http://www.sandhillsranchexpo.com.

20-21 2018 Grass Tour, Range Management & The Shape of Water. For more information, contact Becca Peter at (800) 782-5947 or (970) 356-7263 or email becca@pawneebuttesseed.com . Register online at https://pawneebuttesseed.com/grass-tour-2018-registration/ .

22 Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

22 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

22 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

22-24 Pony Camp, Shane Kier Ranch, Austin, Colo., (near Delta). For more information, go to http://www.cowboyatthecross.com, or call (970) 835-3897

23 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

23-24 Kincaid Estate Auction, two days, two locations, McCook, Neb., fanningauction.com, Fanning Auction, (308) 882-4437

26-28 Commercial Building with Refrigeration Auction, http://www.reckagri.com, Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

27-28 Unit of Cost Production Workshop, 8:30 a.m., Panhandle Research and Extension Center, Scottsbluff, Neb. Contact Aaron Berger at (308) 235-3122 with questions or to register.

29 Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., Wellington Auction Service, (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionservice.com

29 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

29-July 1 First Annual Parry Prairie Youth Ranch Horse Bible Camp, Parry Prairie Arena, 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., ages 14-18, $250 per rider, (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com .

30 Jim Willy Auction, Harley Troyer Auctioneers, (970) 785-6282, http://www.troyerauctions.com

July

6 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

5-6 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

7-8 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

8 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

8 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

8 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

12 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

12-15 Horse Training Camp (coach Doug Milholland), Shane Kier Ranch, Austin, Colo., (near Delta). For more information, go to www. cowboyatthecross.com, or call (970) 835-3897

13 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

13-14 Colorado Horse, Mule, and Carriage Auction, 9 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Harley Troyer Auctioneers, (970) 785-6282, http://www.troyerauctions.com

14 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

19 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

19 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

19 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

20 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

21 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

21 Albany County Cattle Women Ranch Tour, $15 bus tour, $6 beef luncheon. Meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, departure at 9 a.m., Laramie, Wyo., contact Bonnie (307) 745-5116 or Sandra Eike (307) 760-5590 by July 10.

21 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

22 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

27 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

August

3 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

10 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

15 K-State Ranching Summit, 8:30 a.m., K-State Alumni Center, Manhattan, Kan. Early registration is $40 for individuals and $70 for two attendees from the same operation and is due by Aug. 8. Students are $20 if registered by Aug. 8. Registration Aug. 9 and later, including at the door, is $70, with no discount offered for second attendee from same operation. Pre-registration is encouraged to accommodate catering. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Holiday Inn at the campus under "K-State Ranching Summit." Reservations must be made by July 20 to receive the rate of $99.95 plus tax. You can call the hotel directly at (785) 539-7531 or if you make reservations online, use the group code RAN. For more information, visit http://www.KSUBeef.org. For questions about the event, contact Bob Weaber at bweaber@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1460; or Lois Schreiner, lschrein@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1267.

15-16 North American Manure Expo, Swiftel Center, Brookings, S.D. For more information, go to manuremanager.com/manure-expo/.

17 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

24 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

24-26 33rd Annual Yesteryear Farm Show, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, Dougherty Museum, Longmont, Colo., free to public, http://www.yesteryearfarmshow.org

26 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

31 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

September

1-2 32nd annual Lexington Junk-n-Tique Extravaganza, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Lexington, Neb., (308) 324-3600, http://www.lexingtonjunkntique.com.

9 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

9 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

9 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

15 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

16 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

16 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

30 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

November

16 2018 Ag-ceptional Women's Conference, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk, Neb. For more information, contact Coletta Motacek at (402) 844 7181 or Coletta@northeast.edu; or Tara Smydra at (402) 844-7187 or taras@northeast.edu.