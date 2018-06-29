Events, shows and sales

JUNE

29-July 1 First Annual Parry Prairie Youth Ranch Horse Bible Camp, Parry Prairie Arena, 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., ages 14-18, $250 per rider, (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com .

30 Sten and Ivan Johnson Estate Auction, 10 a.m., Loveland, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

30 Two Man Ranch Sorting Summer Saddle Series, 9 a.m., Montrose, Colo., three divisions, three saddles will be awarded, (970) 724-9402, Hpcowhorses.com

30 Personal Property Auction, 9:30 a.m. MDT, 1725 20th St., Gering, Neb., Helberg & Nuss Auctions & Realty, (308) 436-4056, http://www.helbergnussauction.com

30 Auction, 10 a.m. MDT, Madrid, Neb., 4 Star Auction, Lynn Swanson, (308) 387-4307

30 Cayuse Classic Hunter Jumper and Western Show, 7:30 a.m., Sidney Peak Ranch, 32090 County Road 14. For more information, contact Michele Myer at (970) 879-4370 or email at michele@communityagalliance.org or go to the website at https://www.communityagalliance.org/cayuse-classic.html.

30 Consignment Auction, 9 a.m., Brush Colo., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

30 Jim Willy Auction, Harley Troyer Auctioneers, (970) 785-6282, http://www.troyerauctions.com

July

6 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

5-6 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

7 Tim Kirby Estate Auction, 10 a.m., 15101 County Road 19, Fort Morgan, Colo., Holzworth Auction Company, LLC, (970) 380-5305, www.theholzworthauctioncompany.com

7-8 Pony Of America Rocky Mountain Regional, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

8 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

8 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

8 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

11-14 Katey and Sean Memorial Bible Camp, Greeley, Colo. Registration is $100 per camper. For more information, call (970) 381-0484.

12 Quality Collector Estate Auction, 9:30 a.m., the late Ron Bair collection, Mackay Idaho, (844) 847-2161, bid live online http://www.sullivanauctioneers.com

12 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

12-15 Horse Training Camp (coach Doug Milholland), Shane Kier Ranch, Austin, Colo., (near Delta). For more information, go to www. cowboyatthecross.com, or call (970) 835-3897

13 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

13-14 Colorado Horse, Mule, and Carriage Auction, 9 a.m., Adams County Fairgrounds, Harley Troyer Auctioneers, (970) 785-6282, http://www.troyerauctions.com

13-15 Denver County Fair, National Western Complex, Denver. Tickets are just $10 for adults and $3 for kids (ages 3 to 11). Or you can purchase a fair ticket with unlimited rides for $20 for adults and $10 for kids (ages 3 to 11). Tickets to the Denver County Fair are on sale now at denvercountyfair.org.

14 Misc. and Consignors Public Auction, 9 a.m., Byers, Colo., Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

14 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

14 21st Cheyenne County Fair, Sidney, Neb., http://www.cheyennecountyfairandrodeo.com

15-21 National High School Rodeo Finals, Rock Springs, Wyo. For more information, visit http://www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call (402) 462.3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com. GPS coordinates of the field day site are 40.57539, -98.13776.

19 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

19 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

19 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

20 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

21 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

21 Albany County Cattle Women Ranch Tour, $15 bus tour, $6 beef luncheon. Meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, departure at 9 a.m., Laramie, Wyo., contact Bonnie (307) 745-5116 or Sandra Eike (307) 760-5590 by July 10.

21 Larry Jacoby Moving Auction, 10:30 a.m., Windsor, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman, (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

21 Saddle Series Gymkhana, 4 p.m., Bob Walker Memorial Arena, Livestock Exchange, 28601 Hwy 34, Brush, Colo., http://www.livestockexchange.org/Bob-Walker-Memorial-Arena.html

21 Lewis Moving Auction, 9 a.m., Strasburg, Colo, Linnebur Auctions, Inc., (303) 822-9298, http://www.linneburauctions.com

22 Annual Cache La Poudre all-class reunion potluck, noon, American Legion Hall, 2124 County Road 54 G, Fort Collins, Colo. For more information, call (970) 988-9958.

22 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

27 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

27-28 Twombly Performance Horse Sale, Cheyenne, Wyo., (308) 783-1866, http://www.twomblyarena.com

August

2 12th Logan County Fair, Sterling, Colo., http://www.lcfair.org

2 Cleo Fryrear Estate Dryland Auction, Reck Agri Auction Center, Sterling, Colo., Reck Agri Realty & Auction, (800) 748-2589

3 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

10 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

12 Cowboy Church, 10 a.m., Boulder County Fair Grounds, indoor arena, featuring Reba McEntire's sister Susie. For more information, contact Mike Shaw at (970) 396-5506.

15 K-State Ranching Summit, 8:30 a.m., K-State Alumni Center, Manhattan, Kan. Early registration is $40 for individuals and $70 for two attendees from the same operation and is due by Aug. 8. Students are $20 if registered by Aug. 8. Registration Aug. 9 and later, including at the door, is $70, with no discount offered for second attendee from same operation. Pre-registration is encouraged to accommodate catering. A block of rooms has been reserved at the Holiday Inn at the campus under "K-State Ranching Summit." Reservations must be made by July 20 to receive the rate of $99.95 plus tax. You can call the hotel directly at (785) 539-7531 or if you make reservations online, use the group code RAN. For more information, visit http://www.KSUBeef.org. For questions about the event, contact Bob Weaber at bweaber@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1460; or Lois Schreiner, lschrein@ksu.edu, (785) 532-1267.

15-16 North American Manure Expo, Swiftel Center, Brookings, S.D. For more information, go to manuremanager.com/manure-expo/.

17 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

18 Lazy U Quarter Horse Sale, 12 CDT, Steerhead Arena, Hershey, Neb., (308) 520-0500, live bidding http://www.liveauctions.tv, http://www.lazyuquarterhorses.com

24 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

24-26 33rd Annual Yesteryear Farm Show, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, Dougherty Museum, Longmont, Colo., free to public, http://www.yesteryearfarmshow.org

26 Open Horse Show, Colorado Pony Of America Club, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Colo., (303) 536-4476, Janette Arends or http://www.copoac.org

31 Weekly Consignment Auction, 6:30 p.m., Greeley, Colo., Rolling Hill Auction, (970) 356-2998, http://www.auctionzip.com ID 7020

September

1-2 32nd annual Lexington Junk-n-Tique Extravaganza, Dawson County Fairgrounds, Lexington, Neb., (308) 324-3600, http://www.lexingtonjunkntique.com.

9 Colorado Stock Horse Association Open All Breed Show, registration 7:30 a.m., classes 8:30 a.m., Indiana Equestrian Center, 7500 Indiana St., Arvada, Colo. Information and entry forms at (720) 935-2026 or (720) 560-3646, http://www.ColoradoStockHorse.com and ColoradoStockHorse@yahoo.com.

9 Gymkhana, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

9 English, Western, Ranch Performance Open show, 9 a.m., North Colorado Riding Club, Greeley Saddle Club Arena, http://www.northcoloridingclub.com

15 Parry Prairie Show Series, 9 a.m., 10 miles northeast of Sterling, Colo., 22509 CR 48, Iliff, Colo., (970) 520-1069, emilydparry1@gmail.com

16 English and Western Show, 9 a.m., TS Ranch Arena, 2601 S. County Road 19, Loveland, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.JohnstownSaddleClub.com.

16 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

22-23 Richard Shrake Weekend Clinic, Lakewood, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.redstarbarnridingacademy.com/clinics.html or call Christine (720) 276-4403, or email c4inspire@gmail.com .

30 Gymkhana, 8 a.m., Haxtun, Colo., arena. For more information, call Melinda Groshans at (970) 774-7577, (970) 520-0259 or (970) 774-6436.

October

6 Timber Dan Fall Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibition Building, North Hall, Larimer County Fairgrounds (The Ranch), I-25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo., admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035, douglar@comcast.net or visit http://wwwlovelandlionsclubs.org/sites/ToyShow.htm.

November

16 2018 Ag-ceptional Women's Conference, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk, Neb. For more information, contact Coletta Motacek at (402) 844 7181 or Coletta@northeast.edu; or Tara Smydra at (402) 844-7187 or taras@northeast.edu.