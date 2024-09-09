Evolving wolf management concerns

A letter to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Director Jeff Davis

The recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission announcement on 2024 plans for the second wolf release was another polarizing and even alarming step in wolf management or non-management. Club 20 policy reiterates our position to pause the efforts until management plans are adapted and questions are answered.

It was just a year ago when we invited you to speak at the Club 20 policy committee meeting. At that time, our committees committed to direct communication with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, transparency and following a fact- based approach to the wolf introduction effort.

A previous letter that we sent in April is attached to this correspondence. Since then, we have followed the increases in depredation experienced by the Middle Park and North Park Stockgrowers, the wildlife commission decisions on using lethal means of control, the ongoing meetings held on the Western slope, the denial of a Chronic Depredation Permit, the decisions on the wolf releases for 2024, and now, the welcome news for the relocation of the Copper Creek wolf pack.

Our primary concern was to protect the long-standing efforts to build trust between our Western Slope communities and CPW. Our input has been that this bond is severely strained, if not broken at this point. The recent article in the Vail Daily, “Wolf Reintroduction has made it a lot harder to be a Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee,” very accurately portrays what we are hearing from affected ranchers and stockgrowers. The April Club 20 letter spoke to the concerns about secrecy, and lack of transparency and yet the relationships between CPW leadership and local ranchers continue to deteriorate.

The Middle Park Stockgrowers letter was a complete outline of the depredation that has occurred in their geographic area this year. A Chronic Depredation Permit or CDP was submitted in May and was denied July 31. In our communities, this was more evidence that CPW leadership is choosing to ignore the entirety of the Wolf Management Plan that was developed as a “road map” for wolf introduction. Our committees have specifically asked for a pause in the releases to assure mutual understanding about CPW plans and to assure ranchers of certainty about the safety and well-being of their herds. This pause is essential to achieve a successful wolf introduction program. The original management plan mentioned 30-50 wolves in three to five years which gives time for a pause. It would be sensible to use this time wisely.

Considering the CPW denial of the CDP and a lack of transparency, evidenced by no response to the critical issues raised in the Middle Park Stockgrowers Association April letter, a revised approach is essential to a successful relationship between CPW and the livestock producers of the western slope.

A pause would allow CPW to make course corrections and develop a revised approach. Natural resource management is based on adaptive management and this wolf process in particular needs adaptation. A pause would give CPW the necessary time to locate APPROPRIATE wolves for a future release. The recent disclosure of the Colville Tribe’s rescinded authorization to move wolves to Colorado at this time was more evidence that adequate planning and wildlife management needs to occur. The definition of chronic depredation continues to create confusion and undermines workable partnerships. This specific issue should have been addressed in the management plan, and absolutely needs to

be resolved immediately. A pause would allow CPW to develop a timely and workable reimbursement program.

Much of the information available to the public when voting on the 2020 Ballot Proposition 114: Reintroduction and Management of Gray Wolves indicated that wolves would first cull older and injured wildlife. Upon release, the first wolf issues with prey were several attacks on livestock in the area; evidently, there wasn’t sufficient time to hire and train enough staff to actually “document” the number of these wolf kills. Utilizing an APHIS Wildlife Services contract with the USDA would provide additional resources to investigate the livestock losses more efficiently in a timely manner. Presently, CPW utilizes this agency to manage problem predators, through a memorandum of understanding, targeting bears and lions that are creating problems for livestock producers. In effect, it has saved killing bears and mountain lions haphazardly, that has occurred in the past by identifying the specific problem animal. Wildlife services’ employees have extensive experience in identifying wolf depredation. Would CPW consider using a tool like this in wolf management as Colorado field staff gain this expertise?

These ongoing issues are more evidence that ballot biology does NOT work. It is widely accepted that the wolf introduction effort will continue, but it needs to be successful. To that point, we ask for definitive information and direction on the issues raised this year. Will the Middle Park Stockgrowers receive answers to all of their questions? Is there another upcoming “paws on the ground” deadline looming? Is there a timeline for a implementable definition for “chronic depredation?” When will the stockgrowers begin to receive compensation for losses this spring? Last, will the questions from our Western Slope tribes get public answers? For example, do declining elk numbers factor in the decisions on locations for future releases? Club 20 is on record supporting balanced wildlife management that values protections among competing wildlife species (moose, mule deer, elk and lynx) and our numerous other predators.

A response to these issues and questions would be appreciated. Trust depends on clear and honest answers from CPW leadership. There is risk of reaching a tipping point where wolf management becomes single species management with dire consequences for the many other species dependent on private land partnerships for winter range. The relationship between western landowners and CPW field staff is highly valued but becomes marginalized and jeopardized without learning the “real” wolf management plan as decided in Denver. Club 20 can be of assistance to the CPW if we learn the facts, nuances, and adaptive approach decisions as you go.