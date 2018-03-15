EWC Rodeo and Trade Show kicks off spring rodeo season

The Eastern Wyoming College Lancer Rodeo team is beginning its spring season, and will host the 2018 Lancer Rodeo and the second annual Trade Show, March 23, 24 and 25 in Torrington, Wyo.

"We are the third of six spring rodeos in the central Rocky Mountain region," EWC Coach Jake Clark said.

The EWC team concluded its fall season at Central Wyoming College last October with freshman Karissa Rayhill leading the Lancers with a second place finish in the goat tying and a fourth place finish in the barrel racing. In the goats, she split third, fourth and fifth in the first round with a time of 7.9 seconds. She was second in the short round with a time of 7.7, securing her second place average finish. In the barrel racing, she was third in the first round, sixth in the short round for her fourth place average finish.

In the team roping, the sophomore team of Braden Pirrung, Hartford, S.D., and Riley Curuchet, Kaycee, Wyo., were fifth in the first round and won the short round with a time of 5.0 seconds which placed them second in the average for the weekend. Teammates Bryer Wadhams and Trevor Schnaufer, both sophomores from Pueblo, Colo,, and Sutton Adams, sophomore, Dell Rapids, S.D., and partner Cole Trainor, CWC all qualified for the short round.

"The men's and women's teams both finished strong at the final fall rodeo," Clark said.

Clark is in his 21st year as head coach at EWC. Clark attended Eastern Wyoming College on a rodeo scholarship so he is no stranger to the EWC rodeo program. He has had almost 100 national qualifiers and several regional champions during his coaching career.

The team has spent the winter focusing on improvement and making adjustments as needed, and are ready to continue their success.

The women's team is in third place in the Central Rocky Mountain Regional standings. Other regional standings include Jacey Thompson, freshman, Yoder, Wyo., second and Rayhill fifth in goat tying; Rayhill, Pirrung and Curuchet are seventh in the regional team roping standings.

KGOS/KERM radio and the EWC Lancer Rodeo team have joined forces on the Trade Show, which will be held in conjunction with the 2018 Lancer Rodeo.

KGOS/KERM owner Grant Kath fired up about the partnership. "We are excited to be partnering again with Eastern Wyoming College for this Trade Show. The Lancer Rodeo is a big event and we are looking forward again to highlighting some of our local businesses during the three days of competition."

Trade show booth space rental includes three days rental of a 12×6 foot or a 12×12 foot space, one 8-foot table and two chairs. The vendor will also receive name recognition during the Lancer Rodeo performances, live on-air interview during the trade show with KGOS/KERM and have their name listed in the EWC Rodeo program. The rental fee for the three day event is $150 for 12×6 or $300 for 12×12.

The EWC Lancer Rodeo was named the 2016 Rodeo of the Year and over 290 contestants competed. Attendance at the rodeo usually exceeds 4,500 with family, friends and spectators traveling from over 10 states.

"We look forward each year to bring college rodeo and great student-athletes to Goshen County. We are excited about the trade show again and our partnership with KGOS/ KERM," Clark said. "We hope everyone can come out and take in the rodeo, trade show or both."

Rodeo performance times are Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. To reserve a spot for your business at the trade show, please contact Clark at (307) 532.0692 or Kath at (307) 532.2158.

-Eatherton is a freelance writer from Beulah, Wyo. When she's not writing, she's riding her horse or playing with her grandson. She can be reached at teatherton@msn.com.