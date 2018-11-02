EWG: ‘City slickers’ get farm subsidies, but mostly in farm state cities

The Environmental Working Group today today said that almost 20,000 "city slickers" got farm subsidies in 2017.

In its news release, EWG said "19,832 people in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and other big cities received $108 million in farm subsidies in 2017."

But the list reveals that the "big cities" with the largest numbers of subsidy recipients were Wichita, Kan. (2,325), Omaha (1,434) and Houston (1,160). Only 107 New Yorkers, 130 Angelenos, and 413 Chicagoans got subsidies.

EWG noted that the Senate version of the farm bill would restrict farm subsidies payments while the House version would make qualification for subsidies more liberal.