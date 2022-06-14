Experience pays off for athletes at College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER, Wyo. — The first round of competition at the 73rd edition of the College National Finals Rodeo was completed in Casper, Wyo., on Monday, June 12.

Contestants in steer wrestling, tie-down roping, goat tying, barrel racing and team roping made their first appearance in the Ford Wyoming Center and it was apparent, they came to win. At the top of the leaderboard in steer wrestling was a CNFR veteran. Walt Arnold from Coleman, Okla., is making his third appearance here The first time here, he represented Cisco (Texas) College and finished in ninth place.

Last year he attended college in Stephenville, Texas, as part of the Tarleton State University team and was one spot lower at tenth. This year, he enters the competition as a graduate with a criminal justice degree and is hoping to leave here with a championship.

During Monday morning’s competition he stooped the clock in 4.2 seconds to win the first round. It was a big step towards his goal of finishing number one and earning a National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association championship.

Another Texan, Bradi Good, from Abilene is the number one barrel racer here so far. Good, who is a sophomore at Weatherford (Texas) College qualified in barrel racing and breakaway roping. She had a solid 2.8-second run in the breakaway roping Sunday afternoon. It was outside the top eight that earn points, but if she does that two more times, she could be in contention for a national title. She was the most successful in barrel racing with a time of 14.22 seconds to win the first round. Good is in good shape in the women’s all-around race and will be one to watch through the next five days of competition.

Tuesday will see the second round of competition complete and the third round beginning with slack during the day and the first full rodeo performance beginning at 7 p.m.

###

CASPER, Wyo.—The following are results from Monday slack at the College National Finals Rodeo, June 13, 2022, courtesy of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. Complete results are available at http://www.collegerodeo.com .

Barrel racing: (first round winners) 1, Bradi Good, Weatherford College, 14.22 seconds. 2, Sadi Wolaver, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 14.26. 3, Hadley Tidwell, Ranger College, 14.27. 4, Victoria Proctor, Texas A & M University, 14.41. 5, Brittney Cox, Montana State University – Northern, 14.49. 6, Jaiden Wilmoth, Northeastern Oklahoma State University, 14.50. 7, Madison Camozzi, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 14.52. 8, Taycie Matthews, East Mississippi Community College, 14.54.

Bareback riding: (second round leaders) 1, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College and Tyler Griffin, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 79.5 points each. 3, Cooper Cooke, Western Texas College, 77.5. 4, Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State University, 75.

Tie-Down Roping: (first round winners) 1, Kincade Henry, Panola College, 8.4 seconds. 2, Scott Halverson, Iowa Central Community College, 9.4. 3, Macon Murphy, Panola College, 9.9. 4, Kolby Krieger, Three Rivers College, 10.0. 5, Clay Livengood, East Mississippi Community College, 10.5. 5, Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 10.5. 7, Tanner Brown, East Mississippi Community College, 10.9. 8, (tie) Trevor Hale, Cisco College and Brayden Roe, Tarleton State University, 11.1 each.

Breakaway Roping: (second round leaders) 1, Kimberly Williams, Walla Walla Community College, 2.1 seconds. 2, (tie) Zoie Bedke, Idaho State University, and Jacee Currin, Montana State University, 2.3 each. 4, (tie) Libby Swan, College of Southern Idaho, and Briena Wells, Weatherford, College, 2.4 each. 6, Kelly Bang, Dickinson State University, 2.6. 8, (tie) Molly Salmond, Montana State University and Maddy Deerman, Tarleton State University, 2.8 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (second round leaders) 1, Ryder Sanford, McNeese State University, 79.5 points. 2, Shea Fournier, McNeese State University, 79. 3, Isaac Richard, McNeese State University, 76. 4, Garrett Cunningham, University of Montana – Northern, 75.5.

Steer Wrestling: (first round winners) 1, Walt Arnold, Tarleton State University, 4.2. 2, Mike Nannini, Montana State University, 4.3. 3, Denton Petersen, University of Nevada – Las Vegas, 4.4. 4, Tucker Alberts, Missouri Valley College, 5.0. 5, Jarvis Demery, Connors State College, 5.1. 6, Cole Dodds, California State University – Fresno, 5.4. 7, Bryar Byrne, Feather River College, 5.6. 8, Garrett Shell, Feather River College, 5.9.

Bull Riding: (second round leaders) 1, Casey Roberts, Three Rivers College, 79.0. 2, Andy Guzman, Mesalands Community College, 77.5. 3, Cole Skender, Three Rivers College, 75. 4, Luke Parkinson, Western Texas College, 72.5.

Goat Tying: (first round winners) 1, Mersadie Martin, Sam Houston State University, 5.7 seconds. 2, (tie) Faith Hoffman, University of Wyoming, and Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech University – Lubbock, 5.9. 4, Sheyenne Anderson, Missouri Valley College, 6.1. 6, Aimee Davis, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, and Kristin Reaves, Weatherford College, 6.2 each. 7, (tie) Cheyenne Bartling, Oklahoma State University; Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College; and Sierra Spratt, Cal Poly State University – San Luis Obispo, 6.3.

Team Roping: (first round winners) 1, (tie) J.C. Yeahquo, Western Oklahoma State College and L.J. Yeahquo, Oklahoma State University; and Cobie Dodds, Feather River College and Cole Dodds, California State University – Fresno; 5.5 seconds each. 3, Clay Cherry and Logan Cullen, Central Arizona College, 5.7. 4, Kellan and Carson Johnson, Casper College, 5.8. 5, Nevada Berquist and Braden Brost, Casper College, 5.9. 6, Mason Moore, Sam Houston State University and Logan Moore, Wharton County College, 6.8. 7, Cache Burnside and Clay Elkington, Central Arizona College, 7.0. 8, Riley Kittle, Cisco College and Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 7.2.