Explore the future of farming, food systems at K-State’s AI in Kansas Ag Conference

K-State’s AI in Kansas Ag Conference on Tuesday, July 22, in Lyndon, Kan, will delve into how artificial intelligence, or AI, is driving innovation and reshaping the future of farming and food systems. Attendees will learn about cutting-edge technologies and tools for adapting and thriving in a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape, including drones, precision irrigation, automated equipment, data analytics and virtual fencing for cattle.

Conference sessions from 1-5:30 p.m. include discussions with expert panelists on topics such as the history of AI in agriculture, the trustworthiness of AI, and the costs and benefits of using precision agriculture tools. There will also be a demonstration of a spray drone for pasture management. Conference sessions will be followed by a networking dinner and live demonstrations from various vendors. Media are invited to come and go during this event to any sessions that are of interest.

A complete list of sessions is available on the conference website at https://tinyurl.com/4upj2zjh .