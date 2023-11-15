Extension ag estate, transition planning workshop scheduled in Harrison

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension in Sioux County will host a transition and estate planning workshop. Photo by Chabella Guzman

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension in Sioux County will host a transition and estate planning workshop for farmers and ranchers in Harrison from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 21, at the Harrison Fire Hall, 382 Grace St., in Harrison.

Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans.

Following her presentation, Groskopf will moderate a panel of estate planning professionals who will discuss tools for transfer.

“The common mistake is that most know that they need an estate plan, but never get around to putting a plan into a legal document,” Groskopf said. “Over several years, at the end of the workshop, the most common comment is that the participants wished that they had started learning the steps to start and complete a plan sooner.”

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required by contacting the office of Nebraska Extension in Sioux County at (308) 668-2428 or sioux-county@unl.edu .