Extension Educator Arterburn on Cattle Business Weekly list of Top 10 Industry Leaders under 40

Jack Arterburn, Nebraska Extension beef systems educator in the northern Panhandle, has been selected one of the Top 10 Industry Leaders under the age of 40 by The Cattle Business Weekly, a leading agricultural publication based in Philip, S.D.

Every fall CBW selects 10 individuals who are making significant contributions to the industry to be featured in its annual herd reference guide, which was just released. Arterburn, who grew up in Sidney, has been an Extension educator since 2016. He is responsible for Extension beef systems programming primarily in the northern Panhandle counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, and Sheridan, but also statewide Extension education programs in beef systems.

In addition to Arterburn, this year's CBW Top 10 class consists of cattle producers, auctioneers, tech gurus, media experts, feedlot operators, beef educators and veterinarians. In addition to Arterburn, others named to the class are: Eric Knock, Tulare, S.D.; Monte Bloms, Carpio, N.D.; Kyle Shobe, Lewistown, Mont.; Steven and Amy Muller, Agar, S.D.; Brooke German, State Center, Iowa; Joshua Mohnen, White Lake, S.D.; Lacey Maier, New Salem, N.D.; Jordan and Drew Feller, Wisner, Neb. and Ellen Schlechter, Orient, S.D.

A selection committee designated by CBW selects the individuals every year from a pool of candidates. Selection criteria is based on the individual's involvement/accomplishments in the ag industry, what role they are playing in bettering agriculture for the future and what impact they have on their local communities.

"We always appreciate the different individuals that make up the Top 10. It's a great reminder of what it takes to make American agriculture what it is. This class of leaders is a great example of what the next generation of farmers and ranchers is doing today," said CBW editor Codi Vallery-Mills in a news release. Profiles of these individuals can be viewed in the recently published Cattle Business, Herd Reference Guide or online at http://www.cattlebusinessweekly.com.