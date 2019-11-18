Extension Educator Arterburn recognized by Society for Range Management

Jack Arterburn, a beef systems educator with Nebraska Extension based in Sheridan County, was recently awarded the Outstanding Young Range Professional Award by the Nebraska Section of the Society for Range Management.

Photo courtesy UNL

Jack Arterburn, a beef systems educator with Nebraska Extension based in Sheridan County, was recently awarded the Outstanding Young Range Professional Award by the Nebraska Section of the Society for Range Management.

This award recognizes superior performance and leadership potential as a range management professional.

Since 2016 Arterburn has worked with Nebraska Extension to provide research-based educational programs and resources to meet the goals of beef producers in Nebraska. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln focusing on rangeland ecology and management.

Arterburn is an adviser to the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, a Nebraska Section of the Society for Range Management council member, and a member of the Nebraska Grazing Conference Advisory Committee. In 2018 he was named one of the Cattle Business Weekly Top 10 Industry Leaders Under 40.

In the past several years he has been coauthor on a number of publications in professional journals on rangeland ecology and management, and has given a number of presentations.

In addition to the Society for Range Management, he is a member of the Nebraska Cattlemen, Northern Panhandle Affiliate (adviser); Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee; Chadron Volunteer Fire Department; and Grazing Livestock Systems Stakeholder Faculty Adviser, UNL.