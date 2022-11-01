Extension workshop on preparing for operating loan renewal Nov. 9 in North Platte

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Nebraska Extension will host a workshop in North Platte on preparing for operating loan renewals that will cover documents that farmers and ranchers should have in place before going into the process. It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, at the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Center, 348 W. State Farm Road.

Nebraska Extension Educators Jessica Groskopf and Randy Saner will review the two key documents needed by lenders and share resources for developing a balance sheet and cash flow budget. They will also discuss what lenders are looking for during the loan renewal process. Upon completing this workshop, participants will better understand how these financial documents can be used to make management decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners and lenders.

This workshop is free but registration is required by Nov. 7. To register, please call the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Center at (308) 532-2683.