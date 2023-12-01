Extension workshop planned on managing farmland and transition planning

“So You’ve Inherited a Farm … Now What?” workshops will be held in Sidney and Alliance, Neb. Courtesy photo

Panoramic farmland with white barn

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Nebraska Extension will present workshops in Sidney and Alliance for those planning and involved in farmland succession who want to learn more about the best strategies for managing and owning this asset and how it may impact the transition plan.

“So You’ve Inherited a Farm … Now What?” workshops will be held:

Dec. 13 in Alliance, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the office of Nebraska Extension in Box Butte County, 415 Black Hills Ave. Pre-registration is requested by Dec. 12, by calling the Nebraska Extension in Box Butte County at (308) 762-5616.

Dec. 14 in Sidney, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the South Platte Natural Resources District office, 551 Parkland Drive. Pre-registration is requested by Dec. 13, by calling the Nebraska Extension in Cheyenne County at (308) 254-4455.

The workshop will cover Nebraska land industry topics for farms and ranches. Those include evaluating current trends in land values and cash rents, strategies for successful land transitions, lease provisions, legal considerations and managing communication and expectations among family members. Creating and adjusting estate plans will also be covered.

“We hear all the time from people who engaged in various stages of transitioning land involved in a farm or ranch,” said Jessica Groskopf, an agricultural economist with Nebraska Extension. “The dynamics surrounding succession differ for each operation, and this workshop provides the best management concepts and strategies for an effective transition.”

The program is free to attend, and light refreshments will be provided.

More information is available on the Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu .

This material is based upon work supported by USDA/National Institute of Food and Agriculture under Award Number 2021-70027-34694.