Extreme cold causes widespread winterkill in U.S. wheat belt

Extreme cold continues to grip most of the central and eastern U.S. Lows Monday morning, bottomed out to -30 to -40 degree F in the northern Plains. Snow cover was sufficient in the northern Plains and northern Midwest to protect wheat from damage; however, snow cover was very thin in the central and southern Plains and southern Midwest. Thus, widespread winterkill occurred on Monday across southeastern Colorado, much of Kansas, far northern Oklahoma, central Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana. "Damage occurred in about a quarter of the hard red wheat belt in the central Plains, with about 5 percent of the soft red wheat belt in the Midwest seeing impacts," said Don Keeney, senior agricultural meteorologist for Radiant Solutions. Readings should moderate a bit the rest of the week in the Plains, which will ease winterkill threats there. However, another cold push in the eastern Midwest late this week may result in some minor damage there to soft red wheat. "Lows should drop below 0 F in exposed areas of southern Indiana, southern Ohio, and northern Kentucky on Friday morning, resulting in some additional winterkill," Keeney said. Readings should then moderate a bit this weekend and early next week, which will end winterkill threats.

Aside from wheat concerns, Florida citrus will be looked at later this week. There is a threat for frost possibly Thursday and Friday mornings across a large portion of the citrus belt. Keep in mind, a lot of the citrus crop was impacted this past tropical season in Florida, especially with Hurricane Irma in September.