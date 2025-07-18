Extreme heat stress in cows can cut milk production by 10 percent

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A new study in Israel has found dairy cows can lose up to 10 percent milk production per day in times of heat stress. Photo by Chris McCullough

Heat-RFP-072125

A new study focusing on dairy cows in Israel has found that extreme heat stress can cause significant losses in milk production, both in the short and long terms.

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found that a single day of extreme heat can cut milk production by up to 10 percent.

The study also found that the effects of that hot weather can last more than 10 days later, despite efforts to keep the cows cool, which replaces only half the milk loss.

Professor Ayal Kimhi of the Hebrew University Department of Environmental Economics, said, “Dairy farmers are well aware of the negative impacts that heat stress has on their herds, and they use multiple forms of adaptation.

“Adaptation is costly, and farmers need to carefully balance the benefits they obtain versus the costs. This is why we see some investment in cooling measures, but not a complete insulation of cows from their environment, which would be far too costly to implement.”

HEAT AND HUMIDITY

The researchers found that milk production declined significantly on hot, humid days, by up to 10 percent when wet-bulb temperatures exceeded 26 degrees C (78.8 degrees F).

Wet-bulb temperatures combine information on dry-bulb temperature and humidity. By doing so, they offer a measure that better captures heat stress. The same ambient air temperature feels very different on dry or on humid days for people and cows.

When cows are exposed to this humid heat, often referred to as ‘steam bath’ conditions, it takes more than 10 days for milk production to bounce back to normal levels.

While nearly all of the farms the researchers surveyed had adopted cooling technologies, these efforts to adapt only offset about half of the losses on 20 degree C days (68 degree F), as the hotter it gets, the less they work.

On 24 degree C (75.2 degree F), they offset 40 percent of the losses. Still, the researchers found it is worth it to install cooling equipment, with farmers able to recoup the costs of installing the equipment in approximately 18 months.

The researchers studied the dairy industry in Israel, an advanced dairy system representative of top milk producing countries. They looked at local weather data to measure humid heat’s impact on more than 130,000 Israeli dairy cows over 12 years.

They then surveyed more than 300 dairy farmers to see how much cooling technologies have helped.

Professor Ram Fishman, of Tel Aviv University, said, “The dairy industry in Israel is a good testbed because farms are scattered throughout the country and experience a wide range of temperatures and humidity that represent conditions for top milk producing countries around the world.

“Plus, almost all farmers have already adopted ventilation and spraying systems to keep their cows cooler. What’s more, Israeli dairy farms are some of the most technologically advanced in the world, so whatever impacts they suffer are likely greater in other regions.”

Using the data from Israel, the researchers showed how climate change could affect milk production globally by mid-century, and which countries benefit the most from adaptation.

THE IMPACT

They found that, without cooling, the top 10 milk-producing countries could see average daily milk output decline by 4 percent, with some countries impacted more than others.

Three out of the top five producers, India, Pakistan and Brazil, see greater losses than Israel of between 3.5 percent and 4 percent per cow per day.

They are also the countries that benefit the most from cooling. Yet, even with cooling, the five largest producers, including the U.S. and China, still see losses between 1.5 percent and 2.7 percent per cow per day.

Team member Claire Palandri, of the University of Chicago, said: “Our research underscores the value and the limitations of cooling technologies and other efforts taken by dairy farmers to adapt to climate change.

“Policymakers should look into more strategies to not only cool cows but reduce stressors, like confinement and calf separation. Stressors make cows more sensitive to heat and less resilient,” she added.