Failed success

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

The school year is rapidly coming to a close for many students all across the country. Many of these young people will be graduating and beginning the next step in their lives, moving off to college, starting jobs in the trades or maybe even serving our country in the armed forces. It is an exciting time for them, full of excitement for the future, a newfound freedom and everyone wishing them nothing but success in their future endeavors. I look back to the day I graduated high school, and if I could go back there are some things I would tell the younger version of myself.

Success is not possible without failure. Thomas Edison is said to have tried over a thousand times before successfully inventing the light bulb. What would have happened if he gave up? Would we still light our homes with candles and oil lamps? So many times we are so afraid of failure that we don’t even attempt to go out on a limb and try something. Failure is nothing more than a learning experience. It’s only evidence that something was tried and didn’t work, not something to be ashamed of.

Success is largely based on the goals you set for yourself. Goals and aspirations are the things that keep us going. They are what drives our passion and fuels our desire to push ourselves to new levels. Our dreams shape our personality and form our character. It is the passion for things in life that will draw you closer to people and build better relationships with them.

Iron sharpens iron. The people that you surround yourself with can either lift you up or pull you down. Make sure that the people around you are cheering you on even when you are not in the room. Life is hard, and it is even harder when you don’t have a good support system that will celebrate the good times and help you through the bad. It’s not about the quantity of friends that you have, but the quality. Spend the time building relationships that will stand the tests of time.

The fastest way to derail your career, goals, and relationships is to put your faith in a bottle rather than in Christ. Booze has a bad habit of providing a temporary high only to bring about a devastating low. Some of the best advice that was ever given to me was that nothing good ever happens after midnight. If you keep your mind and body sober, you will make clear decisions that will bring you closer to your goals, not cause unwanted obstacles and roadblocks to success. There are plenty of good times to be had, but remembering to be responsible will help you in the long run.

The last piece of advice I have for you graduates is you will always have someone in your corner. Whether that person is a parent, a friend or a professor, there will always be someone in your corner to turn to when the road gets rocky. Ten years from now you will look back and be extremely thankful for this person. You may not always see what they are doing for you, but when you need them most they will be there.

I wish all the graduating seniors this year all the success in the world. I hope that through hard work you are able to achieve all of your dreams. Remember that nothing that comes easy is worth having. You will stumble, you will fall and you will fail, but it is how you respond to these failures that will make you successful. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.