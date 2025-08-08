Fair and Share

Parker Task Force volunteers Terry Chase, left, foreground, and Jan Williams, right, foreground, supervise a table and boxes for food and financial donations at the west entrance of the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo on Sunday Aug. 3, 2025. "I am happy to be able to just let people know that this wonderful organization exists," said Williams about volunteering at the county fair for the Parker Task Force. Photo by Lincoln Rogers

2025 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo promotes local food banks

“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” ~ Mother Teresa

County fairs have traditionally been a source of agricultural and 4H activity. With one of the H’s in 4H standing for “my Hands to larger service,” it made sense for the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo., to act out that service in their own community by partnering with a pair of established local food banks in 2025. After all, agriculture, 4H and food are natural fits.

“If you eat, you are part of agriculture,” said Debbie Mills, a member of the DCF&R board of directors and chair of marketing and sponsorships. “The DCF&R has grown because of our community connection, and we want to make sure we’re giving back and supporting those who are in need.”

The two long-time food banks on hand were the Parker Task Force in Parker, Colo., (serving residents of Parker, Franktown and Elizabeth) and Help and Hope Center in Castle Rock (serving residents of Douglas and Elbert counties) who together serve tens of thousands of residents in the surrounding community. Both well-respected organizations began separately about 40 years ago in small garages, are both heavily volunteer driven, and each funnels 90%-plus of all donations directly to the people they serve.

A bounty of vegetables judged at the 2025 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo were displayed for visitors to see and admire. Agriculture and 4H values are part of the fair experience, which is a natural fit for the fair to promote established local food banks and raise awareness of the service those food banks provide in the community. “If you eat, you are part of agriculture,” said DCF&R board member Debbie Mills. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Douglas1-RFP-081125

ALL VOLUNTEERS

“(Being 100% volunteer) has been a part of this organization for 38 years,” said Pat Greaser, president and chairman of the board of the Parker Task Force. Greaser has volunteered at PTF for almost six years and has been its leader for the last two. The organization is proud of being all volunteers since its inception and knows that is the reason well over 90% of any donations received go directly to the people they help. “I would tell you across the landscape of the food bank network it is the exception, not the rule,” he said of their no-paid-employee model. “When you look at the tax returns every year, it is over $550,000 that would go to salaries that instead goes right to our clients.”

While outsiders and even many residents of Douglas County assume the booming towns and cities of Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Castle Rock and Parker are wealthy and have no one that needs assistance, it has never been the case.

“I would say you only have to spend a couple of weeks in this building to understand that, unlike what we see on TV with Denver and Aurora, we may not have tent cities, (but) we have a lot of people that are categorized as couch surfers going from friend to friend to friend’s house, parents’ houses or extended relatives,” explained Greaser. “A lot of them to their credit are working, but they are in a rough patch and they need the help. So, while it is not as visible, it is absolutely there. It will blow you away on how great the need is.”

On the table set up by the Parker Task Force’s volunteers, boxes began filling with donated canned goods and dry food on Sunday morning (Aug. 3, 2025) at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. “We will continue to promote the collection for years to come and hope that it helps fill the shelves at these important facilities that do so much for so many,” said Debbie Mills, DCF&R board member, about the fair’s first year of partnering with the pair of established local food banks. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Douglas2-RFP-081125

COMMUNITY NEEDS

That community need is what Douglas County Fair & Rodeo officials wanted visitors of their event to learn of and understand.

“With a focus on education regarding where food comes from throughout our fair, we felt it was also important to provide opportunities for Parker Task Force and Help and Hope Center to be able to interact with our guests and educate them not only on the services offered, but what we can all do to make a difference,” said Mills. “Our FREE Day at the Fair sponsor (on the last Sunday), CORE Electric Cooperative, supports these organizations and was thrilled to help spread the word about the opportunity to share what we can. Every donation goes directly to families in need by supporting Parker Task Force and Help & Hope Center in Castle Rock. Together, we really can make a difference.”

Douglas County Fair volunteers on hand were just as enthusiastic about the public’s response for the first year of partnering with the food banks.

“I think it is great,” said Wendy Temme of Larkspur. Temme was volunteering for the fair and helping take in donations on the last Sunday of 2025’s event. “I think (fair visitors) are so appreciative and are loving and want to donate. There is definitely a need in Douglas County. People get in situations where you need help. It is a great partnership.”

“We are just grateful for the community support,” summed up Greaser. “When you make a difference in someone’s life, they never forget that. When you are face to face with tears of gratitude, you know you are making a difference in that person’s life.”

Parker Task Force food bank volunteers man a table set up for donations, right, as fairgoers line up to enter the west entrance of the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo on Sunday Aug. 3, 2025. Fair officials hope to continue to promote the donation of dry foods and canned goods to established local food banks into the future. “We want to help spread the word that it’s easy to get involved and help our neighbors,” said DCF&R board member Debbie Mills. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Douglas3-RFP-081125

“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” Matthew 25:35

For more information about the Parker Task Force and the Help and Hope Center, or to contact them for assistance, please see the following information:

Parker Task Force — 19105 Longs Way, Parker, Colo.; parkertaskforce.org/WP; facebook.com/TownOfParkerTaskForce; Phone: (303) 841-3460; Email: foodbank@parkertaskforce.org

Help and Hope Center — 1638 Park St, Castle Rock, Colo.; helpandhopecenter.org ; facebook.com/HelpAndHopeCenter ; Phone: (303) 688-1114; Email: info@helpandhopecenter.org

The “grocery store” inside the Parker Task Force’s building in Parker, Colo., moves over 15,000 items a month to individuals, seniors, and families in need in the towns of Parker, Franktown and Elizabeth. That is above and beyond financial assistance to clients for rent, utilities, etc. and what is also provided for schoolchildren with needs when local schools are in session. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Douglas4-RFP-081125