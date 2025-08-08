Fair and Share
2025 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo promotes local food banks
“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.” ~ Mother Teresa
County fairs have traditionally been a source of agricultural and 4H activity. With one of the H’s in 4H standing for “my Hands to larger service,” it made sense for the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo., to act out that service in their own community by partnering with a pair of established local food banks in 2025. After all, agriculture, 4H and food are natural fits.
“If you eat, you are part of agriculture,” said Debbie Mills, a member of the DCF&R board of directors and chair of marketing and sponsorships. “The DCF&R has grown because of our community connection, and we want to make sure we’re giving back and supporting those who are in need.”
The two long-time food banks on hand were the Parker Task Force in Parker, Colo., (serving residents of Parker, Franktown and Elizabeth) and Help and Hope Center in Castle Rock (serving residents of Douglas and Elbert counties) who together serve tens of thousands of residents in the surrounding community. Both well-respected organizations began separately about 40 years ago in small garages, are both heavily volunteer driven, and each funnels 90%-plus of all donations directly to the people they serve.
ALL VOLUNTEERS
“(Being 100% volunteer) has been a part of this organization for 38 years,” said Pat Greaser, president and chairman of the board of the Parker Task Force. Greaser has volunteered at PTF for almost six years and has been its leader for the last two. The organization is proud of being all volunteers since its inception and knows that is the reason well over 90% of any donations received go directly to the people they help. “I would tell you across the landscape of the food bank network it is the exception, not the rule,” he said of their no-paid-employee model. “When you look at the tax returns every year, it is over $550,000 that would go to salaries that instead goes right to our clients.”
While outsiders and even many residents of Douglas County assume the booming towns and cities of Highlands Ranch, Lone Tree, Castle Rock and Parker are wealthy and have no one that needs assistance, it has never been the case.
“I would say you only have to spend a couple of weeks in this building to understand that, unlike what we see on TV with Denver and Aurora, we may not have tent cities, (but) we have a lot of people that are categorized as couch surfers going from friend to friend to friend’s house, parents’ houses or extended relatives,” explained Greaser. “A lot of them to their credit are working, but they are in a rough patch and they need the help. So, while it is not as visible, it is absolutely there. It will blow you away on how great the need is.”
COMMUNITY NEEDS
That community need is what Douglas County Fair & Rodeo officials wanted visitors of their event to learn of and understand.
“With a focus on education regarding where food comes from throughout our fair, we felt it was also important to provide opportunities for Parker Task Force and Help and Hope Center to be able to interact with our guests and educate them not only on the services offered, but what we can all do to make a difference,” said Mills. “Our FREE Day at the Fair sponsor (on the last Sunday), CORE Electric Cooperative, supports these organizations and was thrilled to help spread the word about the opportunity to share what we can. Every donation goes directly to families in need by supporting Parker Task Force and Help & Hope Center in Castle Rock. Together, we really can make a difference.”
Douglas County Fair volunteers on hand were just as enthusiastic about the public’s response for the first year of partnering with the food banks.
“I think it is great,” said Wendy Temme of Larkspur. Temme was volunteering for the fair and helping take in donations on the last Sunday of 2025’s event. “I think (fair visitors) are so appreciative and are loving and want to donate. There is definitely a need in Douglas County. People get in situations where you need help. It is a great partnership.”
“We are just grateful for the community support,” summed up Greaser. “When you make a difference in someone’s life, they never forget that. When you are face to face with tears of gratitude, you know you are making a difference in that person’s life.”
“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” Matthew 25:35
For more information about the Parker Task Force and the Help and Hope Center, or to contact them for assistance, please see the following information:
Parker Task Force — 19105 Longs Way, Parker, Colo.; parkertaskforce.org/WP; facebook.com/TownOfParkerTaskForce; Phone: (303) 841-3460; Email: foodbank@parkertaskforce.org
Help and Hope Center — 1638 Park St, Castle Rock, Colo.; helpandhopecenter.org; facebook.com/HelpAndHopeCenter; Phone: (303) 688-1114; Email: info@helpandhopecenter.org