Faith Fall Fair to benefit victims of Alexander Fire

You won’t want to miss the first-ever Faith Fall Fair presented by Faith Church of Windsor, Colo., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the church, 1023 Walnut Street, Windsor.

The event will feature more than 30 vendors from the church and community selling a variety of crafts, jewelry, arts and home-baked goods, along with a silent auction.

Proceeds from table sales will go the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado’s Disaster Recovery Fund to help those impacted by the Alexander Mountain Fire. Bank of Colorado will match donations.

In addition, starting at 9 a.m. breakfast burritos will be sold by the Faithsteps for a Cure American Cancer relay team, the Mauki Shaved Ice Truck will be on hand, and a light lunch will offered.

“The fair was suggested by a couple church members who love to craft,” said Linda Burton, “and we’re excited to see how quickly it’s grown into a full-sized event that should be fun for everyone.”

Admission is free and parking is available in both the east and west church parking lots, which can be accessed off Walnut and Main Streets.

Additional vendors are welcome. The $15 fee includes an eight-foot table.

For more information about the Fall Fair, and to sign up as a vendor, contact Linda Burton at (970) 227-4812 (burtonhpj@comcast.com or Annette Hays at (970) 443-7796 (annettehays77@yahoo.com ).