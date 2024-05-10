Fake meat vs. real beef

In case you missed it a recent report from the World Bank titled “Recipe for a Livable Planet: Achieving Net Zero Emissions in the Agrifood System?” is calling for the destruction of industrial livestock production. I’m not sure what “industrial” means or encompasses but I’m pretty sure it won’t be good for the livestock industry in general.

To read more about the World Banks report, go to https://www.worldbank.org/en/home .

“As the report indicates, continued financing of this high-polluting and climate-destructive industry undermines the Sustainable Development Goals and threatens to keep the goals of the Paris Agreement out of reach. It’s clear the World Bank knows this, and now it’s time for action,” said Monique Mikhail, campaigns director of the Agriculture & Climate Finance Program with Friends of the Earth U.S.

“To pave the way for a livable planet, the world’s leading financial institutions must reassess their agricultural investments and immediately cease financing the expansion of factory farming,” Mikhail said.

But if they are under the impression that cultivated meat is the path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, they might want to look at a 2023 study from UC Davis that found that the environmental impact of scaling up of lab-grown meat processing is likely to be “orders of magnitude” worse than the conventional method of producing beef.

“If companies are having to purify growth media to pharmaceutical levels, it uses more resources, which then increases global warming potential,” said lead author and doctoral graduate Derrick Risner, UC Davis Department of Food Science and Technology. “If this product continues to be produced using the “pharma” approach, it’s going to be worse for the environment and more expensive than conventional beef production.”

This of course refers to the methods currently being used to produce cultivated meat and scientists could come up with other ways to grow meat in the lab but until they do fake meat is not going to affect climate change as some hope it will.

UC Davis scientists believe that the challenge for scientists in producing climate friendly cultivated meat is to move from “pharma to food.”

In the meantime, they warn against the scaling up of current lab processed meat methods and suggest that investment in conventional beef production could reduce emissions more quickly than investments in cultured meat.

Obviously, the World Bank didn’t see this study or chose to ignore it.