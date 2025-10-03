Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Summer has left us for a trip down south. I guess that is okay since it has been doing it every year since time began. But for now, fall is in the air and I like that because fall is my favorite season.

Valerie and I enjoy watching for that first hint that fall has arrived or will soon. It usually is just a smell or the slant of the sun’s rays that triggers that feeling. It happened this year almost a month ago. But on the calendar fall came about a week ago on Sept. 22, 2025.

Most of the hummingbirds have headed south before any storms catch them here. We had one, just daring Mother Nature to throw her best at him, staying after all the others left. Then one morning the feeder was quiet, and he was out of here.

The trucks and stock trailers have been busy hauling stock to the auctions and feedyards the past few weeks, an activity that will continue until all the stragglers have been found and shipped. Oh, there are those of us who calve later and will ship later even catching the grass market next spring. But the fall shipping time in October is the traditional time to complete the fall works and ship the calves to market.

The fall is a great time of year to be outside early in the morning working. But new battles come with the cooler weather. Battles such as, “Where did I leave my jacket this time?” It is cool in the early morning, then the sun comes out and the jacket comes off. Some of the quick and popular places selected to put the now shed jacket are, on a handy bush thinking I will grab it before I move on, or maybe on the side of the pickup bed, on top a fence post near the loading chute, across a corral fence rail, or for those in a real hurry on the ground right where you stripped it off. Later comes the game of retracing steps to all the places you went earlier searching for said jacket. Another battle is trying to stay focused on the fall works instead of taking pictures of the fat calves or the vivid fall colors or watching the geese flying in a “V” formation overhead heading south.

My advice is to get outside early and away from the house, because fall triggers a phenomenon, in most households known as fall cleaning In which rooms that were fine all summer now must be repainted ASAP. So, if bridle reins and a rope fit your hands better than a paint brush, catch a horse and mount up and get out of sight. Don’t come back until you have calves to work and to ship to market. Besides, you may need to sell some calves just to pay for the fall cleaning expenses. Overall, fall is a season just begging to be on horseback.

Come ride along with me on a cool fresh fall morning as we saddle up and ride out to hunt some strays.

Horseback in the Fall

From a low gray curtained sky,

Soft snow fell like bits of cotton,

as cooler weather now stands by,

the heat of summer all but forgotten.

The scorch of summer left behind,

The cold of winter full in sight,

This first snow serves to remind,

winter will bring new wars to fight.

I catch my pony, brush his back,

rid the hair of snow and ice,

bridle on, I cinch my kack,

let him warm, hope he’ll act nice.

Might get feisty I’ve no doubt,

I walk him round and round until,

The hump in his back flattens out,

I swing up and he stands still.

But he is walking like he is on glass,

Every muscle tense and ready.

I check his head throw and lunging side pass,

He settles in now walking steady.

This fall morning is a beauty.

The sun dries away the snow like dew.

We’re hunting remnants while on duty.

We’ve found most, missing just a few.

They’re in the trees is a good bet,

The trees that hold to bits of snow,

Enough to get you good and wet.

But, into the trees, away we go

And sure, enough there they hide,

Standing still to not be seen.

Round every tree we have to ride,

But we push them out ’til the draw is clean.

It’s a game played out each year,

In the end we have them all.

And I’m the winner it would appear,

Working horseback in the fall.