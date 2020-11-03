Fall lamb promotion strategy includes maximizing reach through online influencers
As the fall season gets into full swing, expect to see consumers continue to prepare meals at-home, and search for new recipes and ideas. This opens opportunities for American Lamb.
The American Lamb Board strategy of making lamb more approachable and expanding its use beyond the traditional holidays extends into this new season. A series of new recipes for fall have been developed in a joint effort between the ALB and its team of influential food bloggers.
ALB will be promoting these new recipes to inspire consumers to cook up new dishes, reinvent old ones, and revisit seasonal favorites. From classic comfort foods to elegant holiday dishes, the autumn season is perfect for promoting American Lamb.
The partnerships with food bloggers are especially important to help the ALB expand their reach to consumers and inspire them to cook more American Lamb. This fall, food bloggers will share these new recipes with their thousands of online followers through social media channels, blogs and newsletters.
All of the new recipes are on AmericanLamb.com. You can help by sharing these new fall recipes:
Spicy American Lamb Merguez & Tomato Cottage Pie
American Lamb Tikka Masala
Sweet Potato Moroccan American Lamb Bowls
Spicy Eggplant with Ground American Lamb
Thai Basil & Lemongrass Rack of American Lamb
Braised American Lamb Shanks with Creamy Polenta
Cheesy Pull Apart Bread with American Lamb Crumbles
Grilled American Lamb Salad Bowls
Turkish American Lamb Wraps
Grilled American Lamb Greek Pita Pizzas
