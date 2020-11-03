Fall lamb promotion strategy includes maximizing reach through online influencers

Pictured is a Sweet Potato Moroccan American Lamb Bowl.

Photo courtesy ALB

As the fall season gets into full swing, expect to see consumers continue to prepare meals at-home, and search for new recipes and ideas. This opens opportunities for American Lamb.

The American Lamb Board strategy of making lamb more approachable and expanding its use beyond the traditional holidays extends into this new season. A series of new recipes for fall have been developed in a joint effort between the ALB and its team of influential food bloggers.

ALB will be promoting these new recipes to inspire consumers to cook up new dishes, reinvent old ones, and revisit seasonal favorites. From classic comfort foods to elegant holiday dishes, the autumn season is perfect for promoting American Lamb.

The partnerships with food bloggers are especially important to help the ALB expand their reach to consumers and inspire them to cook more American Lamb. This fall, food bloggers will share these new recipes with their thousands of online followers through social media channels, blogs and newsletters.

All of the new recipes are on AmericanLamb.com. You can help by sharing these new fall recipes:

Spicy American Lamb Merguez & Tomato Cottage Pie

American Lamb Tikka Masala

Sweet Potato Moroccan American Lamb Bowls

Spicy Eggplant with Ground American Lamb

Thai Basil & Lemongrass Rack of American Lamb

Braised American Lamb Shanks with Creamy Polenta

Cheesy Pull Apart Bread with American Lamb Crumbles

Grilled American Lamb Salad Bowls

Turkish American Lamb Wraps

Grilled American Lamb Greek Pita Pizzas