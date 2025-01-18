Fall settles in

Editor’s Note: Beard wrote this in October.

Here we are in the last quarter of the calendar year. Fall has fallen upon the range and the stifling hot summer temperatures have abated. The evenings have moderated and are even a bit nippy on occasion. Mornings often demand a jacket, and the days are near perfect. Fall is not only here but is in full swing, yes it is October. In a short time, cold weather will be the main course for the day, with Jack Frost just faunching at the bit for his turn to paint everything white with frost for another season. But early October is about as perfect as the weather gets. Hunting season is in full swing, garden work is about over as the last of the produce gets harvested, and relaxation settles over the range.

But the real cowboy knows that winter is just around the proverbial corner by observing the subtle changes in nature. Some intellectuals may label this knowledge as cowboy mythology or even cowboy lore, but that is up to the reader to weigh its worthiness in their own minds. First, and so very blatant is the migration of the hummingbirds to the warmer climes of the south. No longer the ruckus battles at the hummingbird feeders are happening in backyards across the western rangelands. The little sugar water bandits have rolled their tiny soogans and drifted in search of better prospects where they can winter at a more comfortable temperature just like many of the drifting cowboys did in the early West. Of course, their soogans were bigger and there were no opportunities to fly so they rode. A second clue of approaching cold weather is the frogs are growing their winter frog hair coats. This takes a very keen observation to note this change since it is fine as frogs’ hair. Well enough of that.

The students have all started back to school, kindergarten through college. The dreaded yet treasured first day of school pictures have been taken and posted. Junior high and high school fall sports have begun. Parents and grandparents are spending time “riding the pine” at ball games. It is a special time pf year.

Meanwhile back at the ranch, the traditional shipping season is in full swing. This year is shaping up to be a good year. With moisture providing good feed and the calf crop is in really good shape around our piece of the range. With the calf weights up and the price per pound holding strong, these factors do not often line up together, this year will hopefully make up for some of the lean and upside down years.

If you get a chance, now is a great time of year to get in the saddle and take a ride. Get that special horse out of the corral and go for a ride just for fun. Speaking of that special horse, come take a ride with me on Dunny. Just this past week I received a photo of my grandson saddled up and on my good old dun horse. Which inspired this poem. Come on, let’s go for a ride on Dunny.

Dunny was a Hand

Almost a buckskin,

Stood a full 16 hand,

Gentle as you’ll find them,

Yet full of heart and sand.

You could take the outside circle,

And know you’d not be late.

Then move inside the sorting pen,

And help cut them out the gate.

He could work hard all day,

and never seem to tire.

And he knew just what to do,

when dragging to the fire.

He knew right off which calf,

You had in your sight.

He’d set you up to take your shot,

To set that trap just right.

If you threw your rope with skill,

Were not just full of talk.

He’d give you your best chance,

To catch two below the hock.

Then turn without reining,

He knew just what to do.

He’d take you and your prize,

To a date with the mugging crew.

And if you caught a stout one,

Proud and full of hope,

He knew to turn and face up,

Brace his legs and hold the rope.

Oh yes, Dunny was a hand,

He showed all the points that count.

Though he was plumb gentle,

He is still a favored go to mount.

Just one trait you must be wary,

You best be first or hence.

If the grandkids beat you to him,

He’ll be baby sitting outside the corral fence.