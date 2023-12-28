Family game night

Meinzer

This time of the year is filled with family gatherings. Friends and family gather from near and far to be together in the holiday season. Whether it is Christmas, or New Year’s Eve, at some point in time my family will gather around the kitchen table to play cards, dice, or some other family game that is sure to generate some friendly competition, sibling rivalry, marital discord, tears, therapy and a new prayer group. Nothing is safe at the game table. As the competition intensifies, the family secrets are brought to life. Yes, bragging rights are at stake, but also the future of the family.

The games usually begin shortly after the dishes have been washed, and everyone is fully stuffed from too much Christmas dinner. One by one we take our turn rolling the dice. As the first-round ends and everyone has the game figured out, the trash talking commences. Siblings begin to poke fun at one another’s receding hair lines, spouses remind their husbands that any money won at the card table is mutual funds, however that only goes one way. Mom is so happy to have all her family home again, but the longer the game goes, she questions why she offered to host these heathens in her home.

Time goes by and the games become more and more intense. We have switched from dice to cards, after the dice were thrown across the kitchen after someone shot craps for the fifth turn in a row. I do not really know where the fifth ace keeps appearing from, or why my brother keeps winning all the hands, but something tells me things are about to get western. Peace and order are restored when grandma goes all in and wins the final pot. No one wants to argue with grandma that her three queens were not the highest hand at the table. You would think the game of penny poker was a high stake, no limit game in Las Vegas by the way we are all fighting to win the pot that amounts to about $3.84 before taxes.

With dinner a few hours behind us, the time has come to use the dessert table. Pies, cookies, cakes and quick breads fill out plates and seem to cool the fires of competition for the moment. Nobody can talk trash with a mouth full of pumpkin pie. With dessert finished and the plates put away, someone suggests that we bond over a game of monopoly. We seem to forget that the last time we played this game half of the family did not speak to each other for a year and a half, but we pull it out and play anyway. Around and around the board we go, some of us looking forward to passing go just so we can collect our $200 to make it through one more roll where we’ll land on the land shark’s property that has three hotels and a luxury tax waiting to send us to jail.

Family game time usually ends when someone throws the game board into the fireplace. My brother is trying to book an earlier flight, I’ve got to give someone a ride home because they made the person they rode with mad, and while I’m out I better find some more blankets for my bed on the couch for the night. Clark Griswold and his family have nothing on us.

I stretch the truth about our family game night, mainly because it makes a better story. Sitting around the table visiting and playing games with my family is truly my favorite time of the holidays. I wish all of you out there a very happy New Year blessed with family and friends. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.