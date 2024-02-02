Fankhauser leaves legacy in Colorado’s beef industry

Fankhauser

Terry Fankhauser

Terry Fankhauser left his post as the executive vice president of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association in July of 2022 after 22 years. He and his wife, Hidi, and their children, Emma, Tess and Grant returned to the family ranch established in 1906 in Madison, Kan. Fankhauser fought ongoing health challenges due to a lifelong heart defect.

Fankhauser passed away Jan. 29, 2024, at KU Medical Center.

Kenny Rogers served as the CCA president in 2006 and was a member of the board of directors when Fankhauser interviewed for the vacant executive position. Rogers said other candidates he interviewed through the years paled in comparison to Fankhauser. There was little doubt, he said, who would lead CCA after they met and visited with the big man from Kansas.

“The only way I can describe him is a giant of a man among his peers both in stature and personality,” Rogers said. “There aren’t enough words to describe the feelings people will feel and the imprint he left during his time here. He left a legacy.”

A MENTOR TO MANY

Dan McCarty met and worked alongside Fankhauser when he began at CCA and McCarty began at National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Although Fankhauser was “still the young pup among the state executives,” McCarty said he became a mentor and helped bring him through the ranks that all prepared him for his current post.

“He was more than just a friend to me, someone I looked up to,” McCarty said. “He was a giant in this industry, and it didn’t matter if you were a cattleman from Colorado or anywhere across the country at a national meeting, he was someone everyone wanted to hear from and know what he thought because he always had the bigger picture in mind.”

McCarty described his friend as fiercely loyal to his family, friends, and anyone he did business with.

“He always wanted everybody to play bigger than they were,” McCarty said. “He always wanted people to concentrate not on what this will do tomorrow, but what this will do 10, 20, 30 years down the road.”

Erin Karney Spaur, who succeeded him at CCA, was also a beneficiary of Fankhauser’s mentorship when she began with CCA in 2015.

“He was a great mentor to so many of us in the industry,” Spaur said. “He really paved the way for issues management and maintaining relevancy as a cattlemen’s association. Dan McCarty said it best that he always gave us the confidence to play bigger than maybe we even deserved.”

Hidi and Terry Fankhauser.

Colorado’s Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg said through all the challenges the two faced, which sometimes put them on different sides of an issue, they always showed up and worked through the challenges.

“I could always call Terry,” she said. “We might not agree, but he was always respectful, always honest, and the work and commitment he put into representing Colorado ag could be felt in everything he did.”

She said at the onset of the pandemic, he was integral in helping her understand the importance of agriculture being considered a critical infrastructure that needed to continue doing business despite uncertainty. She said his clarity during those times was vitally important in moving agriculture forward.

Former Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown called Fankhauser an institution who stood up for the values held dear by agriculture and rural Americans.

Brown said in times of great need, Fankhauser could be counted on to lend his perspective and leadership. He said they were able to accomplish goals important to agriculture because of Fankhauser’s keen eye and heart for the industry.

GUIDE AND LEADER

Janie Van Winkle was only about a month into her term leading CCA when Fankhauser asked her to speak at a committee summer meeting of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. She was reluctant and said she was unsure of herself.

“He took my arm and guided me to the podium, looked at me and told me, ‘You can do this,'” she said. “It was in the record breaking, six-hour marathon marketing meeting, I think in 2020. I made the motion and it sparked, literally, hours of debate.”

Van Winkle said she was intimidated by Fankhauser initially and said there was no issue he was unwilling to tackle and no one he wouldn’t go toe-to-toe with.

“His impact will be felt for several generations to come in the Colorado beef community,” she said. “Those generations may never have known him, but that is who he was working for during his tenure at CCA.”

Steve Wooten said he was nominated to the CCA board 13 years ago and valued the opportunity to work with Fankhauser. He said Fankhauser was an incredible mentor and teacher, making people comfortable and prepared.

“I’m a much better person for going through the leadership training through the organization, but I thank Terry for the leadership he displayed in preparing people to go bigger than they are,” Wooten said. “He thought out much further ahead than maybe people even realized.”

Wooten said Fankhauser recognized the need for the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef and helped bring it about and leveraged CCA as a founding member. It was, he said, the right thing at the right time for Colorado to defend itself against false environmental claims.

“He was the calm in the storm, though sometimes he created a storm to be the calm in it,” he said, chuckling.

Wooten said his commitment to the people of CCA and the industry was unmatched, and a debt is owed to his family for sharing him with the beef industry.