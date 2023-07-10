FAO and OECD release 10-year ag outlook

Global agricultural and food production are projected to continue to increase over the next 10 years, but at a slower pace of growth than the previous decade due to demographic trends, according to the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2023-2032 released July 6 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The FAO and the OECD noted that the outlook “is the key global reference for medium-term prospects for agricultural commodity markets.”

“While uncertainty has risen due to geopolitical tensions, adverse climate trends, animal and plant diseases and increased price volatility for key agricultural inputs, global production of crops, livestock products and fish are projected to grow at an average annual rate of 1.1% during the period, half the pace recorded in the decade ending in 2015,” the groups said in a news release.

“Total food consumption is expected to rise by 1.3% per annum to 2032, indicating an increase in the share of agricultural commodities used as food.

“These projections assume a fast recovery from recent inflationary pressures, normal weather conditions, no major policy changes and on-trend evolution in consumer preferences,” the groups said. “The possibility that inflationary pressures remain persistent poses downside risks to global food demand and production.”

“The broad trends outlined in this report are heading in the right direction, but need to be accelerated,” FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said. “Promoting a faster shift to sustainable agrifood systems will bring many benefits and help usher in better lives for all, leaving no one behind.”

“Surges in agricultural input prices experienced over the last two years have raised concerns about global food security,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said. “Investments in innovation, further productivity gains and reductions in the carbon intensity of production are needed to lay the foundation for long-term food security, affordability and sustainability.”

The Agricultural Outlook offers decadal projections for cereals, vegetable oils, dairy products, meat, sugar, fish as well as cotton, tropical fruits, pulses and agricultural output used for biofuels. It also includes projections for expected regional trends in greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture and incorporates first-time preliminary analyses of the role of food loss and waste.

Global trade in agricultural commodities covered in the report is projected to expand by 1.3% annually — half the pace recorded in the past decade — due mostly to slower growth in demand by middle-income countries, the report said. Maize, wheat and soybeans contributed the most to the overall agricultural trade growth in the past decade; however, they are projected to experience the biggest drop in trade growth over the next 10 years.

After becoming a net importer of agricultural commodities in recent years, South and Southeast Asia’s net imports are projected to increase further, driven mainly by continuing strong demand growth within the subregion.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s trade deficit in major food items is projected to almost double by 2032, largely reflecting rapid population growth compared to other regions.

In Latin America, the agricultural trade surplus is expected to expand by 17%, raising the exported share of agricultural production to 40% by 2032.

North America is projected to remain the second largest exporter of agricultural commodities to world markets over the next 10 years, but strong domestic consumption growth is expected to slightly curb its net export position. The region’s agricultural sector may play a key stabilizing role allowing it to expand production to normalize high price cycles, the report said.