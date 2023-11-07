FAO: Current agrifood systems impose huge hidden costs

The current agrifood systems impose huge hidden costs on our health, the environment and society, equivalent to at least $10 trillion a year, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s 2023 State of Food and Agriculture report released Monday.

In a news release, FAO said, “Agrifood systems generate significant benefits to society, including the food that nourishes us and jobs and livelihoods for over a billion people.”

“However, their negative impacts due to unsustainable business-as-usual activities and practices are contributing to climate change, natural resource degradation and the unaffordability of healthy diets. Addressing these negative impacts is challenging, because people, businesses, governments and other stakeholders lack a complete picture of how their activities affect economic, social and environmental sustainability when they make decisions on a day-to-day basis.”

The 2023 report introduces what FAO calls “the concept of hidden environmental, health and social costs and benefits of agrifood systems and proposes an approach — true cost accounting (TCA) — to assess them.”

“To operationalize the TCA approach, the report proposes a two-phase assessment process, first relying on national-level TCA assessments to raise awareness and then moving towards in-depth and targeted evaluations to prioritize solutions and guide transformative actions.”

FAO said that “for the first time ever” the UN agency will dedicate two consecutive editions of The State of Food and Agriculture to the same theme.”

“This year’s report presents initial estimates, while next year’s will focus on in-depth targeted assessments to identify the best ways to mitigate them. Governments can pull different levers to adjust agrifood systems and drive better outcomes overall. Taxes, subsidies, legislation and regulation are among them.”

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said, “In the face of escalating global challenges: food availability, food accessibility and food affordability; climate crisis; biodiversity loss; economic slowdowns and downturns; worsening poverty; and other overlapping crises, the future of our agrifood systems hinges on our willingness to appreciate all food producers, big or small, to acknowledge these true costs, and understand how we all contribute to them, and what actions we need to take.”

“I hope that this report will serve as a call to action for all partners — from policymakers and private-sector actors to researchers and consumers — and inspire a collective commitment to transform our agrifood systems for the betterment of all.”