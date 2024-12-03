FAO official calls for urgent access to deliver food aid in Gaza 

Bechdol

An official with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization called Monday for unrestricted and safe access to deliver at-scale emergency agricultural aid to prevent the spread of famine and further loss of lives in Gaza.

“Today, food availability is at an all-time low across the entire Gaza Strip, and food supply has sharply deteriorated,” FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol, an American, said.

“The window of opportunity to deliver assistance is now, today, not tomorrow. Food, medicine and fuel are self-evident priorities, but we must also prioritize the ability to grow food locally where it is needed most to ensure survival.”

Bechdol spoke at a conference organized in Cairo by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UN Secretary-General, the UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), issued in October, warned of a famine risk for the entire Gaza Strip from November 2024 through April 2025. Around 133,000 people or 6% of the population are already experiencing catastrophic levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 5, Catastrophe) — meaning that people have almost no food and cannot meet their basic needs.

This number is expected to nearly triple in the coming months, FAO said.

Bechdol reiterated FAO’s commitment to scale up its response to mitigate famine and prevent its spread across the Gaza Strip and beyond while emphasizing that this cannot be achieved without access.

She called on member states to put more pressure to lift the ban on private food imports in place since early October in southern Gaza and mobilize resources to fund FAO’s appeal for $53 million which is part of the 2025 UN Humanitarian Flash Appeal. These funds will support around 80,000 farmers, herders and fisher men and women with time-critical agriculture inputs to restore local food production.

“In Gaza, ensuring the right to food is not just about meeting immediate needs — it is about safeguarding human dignity, preventing famine from spreading, and laying the groundwork for rebuilding a resilient agrifood system,” she concluded.

Before Oct. 7, Gaza was largely self-sufficient in vegetables, eggs, fresh milk, poultry and fish, and produced much of its red meat, olive oil and fruits, FAO said.

More than one year into the war, agrifood systems have collapsed, and local food production — the primary source of nutrition and sometimes people’s only source for food — has decimated across the whole of Gaza, FAO said.

According to the FAO-UNOSAT most recent geospatial analysis in Gaza, nearly 70% of croplands — which contributed up to one-third of daily food consumption — have been damaged or destroyed since the escalation of hostilities. The same is true for orchards, greenhouses, water wells and other agricultural infrastructure.

Moreover, almost 95% of cattle and more than half of sheep and goat herds, have died, FAO added. These animal losses have both removed access to critical and nutritious sources of protein and milk and devastated people’s livelihoods.