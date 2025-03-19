FAO tells member countries action needed on bird flu

The spread of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, bringing losses of hundreds of millions of poultry worldwide with increased spillover into mammals, highlights the urgent need for strengthened biosecurity, monitoring and surveillance, rapid-response mechanisms, and risk communication to safeguard the poultry sector and protect livelihoods and economies, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization told representatives of member countries at a briefing in Rome this week.

FAO Deputy Director-General Beth Bechdol, an American, emphasized that avian influenza is a transboundary issue requiring a global, coordinated response.

“FAO has been on the front lines of tackling this virus for over 20 years — supporting governments in detecting, preventing, and responding to outbreaks,” she said. To strengthen these efforts, FAO and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) have launched a 10-year Global Strategy for the Prevention and Control of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza.

“A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. By working together, we can reduce the impact of avian influenza and protect both animal and human health — locally and globally,” she said.

Bechdol also emphasized that partnership with the private sector is vital. She described the sector as the key stakeholders in HPAI prevention and control, playing a crucial role in ensuring safe and responsible value chains, developing new technologies for vaccines and diagnostics, and providing good quality animal health services.

FAO called on countries to take several measures to address the global avian influenza challenge: