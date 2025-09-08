FAPRI: ‘One Big Bill’ increases farm safety net, but benefits delayed

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A new report from the Food & Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri indicates that changes introduced by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to commodity crop programs, specifically the Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs, will increase payments to farmers but benefits will vary among producers depending on the crop.

DTN/Progressive Farmer noted in an analysis that the payments won’t begin until fall 2026, and that FAPRI released the report at the request of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Hundreds of farmers in northeast Arkansas met last week with federal officials to talk about their current financial challenges and fears they could be forced to walk away from farming, DTN/Progressive Farmer reported.

The analysis was released as USDA published a farm sector forecast that showed livestock producers are doing well while crop producers continue to experience declines in prices.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel service also noted net farm income will rise sharply from 2024 but “much of it is tied to continued support from government disaster assistance.”