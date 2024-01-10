Farm Action Fund releases 2024 platform
|Farm Action Fund, which describes itself as “a farmer-led organization fighting corporate monopolies in agriculture,” has released a 2024 policy platform for candidates at all levels of government.
The platform’s recommendations would “dismantle the policy and financial structures that exclusively benefit corporate monopolies, and empower farmers, ranchers, and rural communities to feed America,” the group said.
|“This election year, we have a major opportunity to restore fairness to our food and agriculture markets — and even revive the spirit of democracy in America,” said Joe Maxwell, president of Farm Action Fund. “If officials at every level of government pushed for these actions on behalf of American farmers, we would have a fair, sustainable, and healthy food system that benefits us all.”
To read the platform, go to https://farmactionfund.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Food-and-Agriculture-Policy-Platform.pdf.
