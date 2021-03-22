Farm, ag groups tell Tai, Vilsack of Mexico concerns

A coalition of 27 farm and agriculture groups today wrote U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack that they have growing concerns about the U.S.-Mexico agricultural trade relationship.

“Mexico is one of America’s most important food and agriculture trade partners. NAFTA has yielded strong benefits to both countries and the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement promises to build upon those gains,” the letter says.

“Yet, the food and agriculture trade relationship with Mexico has declined markedly, a trend USMCA’s implementation has not reversed. We respectfully urge your attention to this important but quickly deteriorating trade relationship.”

They cited a ban on glyphosate and genetically modified corn, increased obstacles to dairy trade, an organic export certification requirement, a state-sponsored campaign disparaging corn sweeteners from the U.S., a cessation of review and approval of biotechnology applications, implications from meat industry market access and geographical indications, a potato export ban, and a new front-of-pack labeling regulation.

The letter was released by the Corn Refiners Association.