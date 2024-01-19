Farm and Ranch Estate and Transition planning workshops in Rushville, Chadron, Scottsbluff

Snow covers the landscape around a pivot and bales of hay. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Workshops-RFP-011524

Nebraska Extension will host Estate and Transition planning workshops for farmers and ranchers in Rushville, Chadron and Scottsbluff.

Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf, will offer tools and strategies to plan, start effectively, and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process, and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans. Following Groskopf’s presentation, an attorney or panel of estate planning professionals will be available to answer questions.

“The common mistake is that most know that they need an estate plan but never get around to putting a plan into a legal document,” Groskopf said. “Over several years, at the end of the workshop, the most common comment is that the participants wished that they had started learning the steps to start and complete a plan sooner.”

The program is free to attend. Pre-registration is requested one week prior to each workshop.

Rushville – Jan. 30, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sheridan County Extension Office (800 S. Loofborrow St.). To register, call (308) 327-2312

Chadron – Jan. 31, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Dawes County Fairgrounds (2009 E Gordon Ave.). To register, call (308) 432-3373

Scottsbluff – Feb. 1, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Panhandle Research, Extension, and Education Center (4502 Ave. I). To register, call (308) 632-1230

This material is based upon work supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture under agreement number FSA22CPT0012189.