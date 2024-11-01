Farm and Ranch Transition planning workshop scheduled in Crawford 

Start a transition plan now for the next generation. Photo by Natalie Jones

Workshop

The Nebraska Extension will host a Transition Planning workshop for farmers and ranchers on Nov. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Crawford Volunteer Fire and Rescue Building.

Nebraska Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf will offer tools and strategies to effectively plan, start, and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process, and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans.

Following Groskopf’s presentation, an attorney or panel of estate planning professionals will be available for questions.

“The common mistake is that most know that they need a transition plan to pass their farm or ranch to the next generation, but never get around to putting a plan into a legal document,” Groskopf said. “Over several years, at the end of the workshop, the most common comment is that the participants wished that they had started learning the steps to start and complete a plan sooner.”

The program is free to attend, thanks to support from Big Iron Auctions. Registration is encouraged. To register, call the Dawes County Extension Office at (308) 432-3373.