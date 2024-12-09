Farm and Ranch Transition planning workshops offered in Oshkosh and Alliance

Agricultural families will be able to learn and ask questions at upcoming farm and ranch transition planning workshops. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Nebraska Extension will host Transition Planning workshops for farmers and ranchers in Oshkosh and Alliance.

Nebraska Extension Educator, Jessica Groskopf will offer tools and strategies to plan, start effectively, and complete estate plans, offer background on common mistakes during the process, and highlight essential considerations for creating and carrying out estate and succession plans.

Following Groskopf’s presentation, Bridgeport Attorney, Katie Samples Dean, who focuses on estate and business planning for farmers and ranchers across Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado, will discuss the basics of estate planning in Nebraska, laws and other considerations in the transition; and where to go once you leave this presentation.

“The common mistake is that most know that they need a transition plan to pass their farm or ranch to the next generation, but never get around to putting a plan into a legal document,” Groskopf said. “Over several years, at the end of the workshop, the most common comment is that the participants wished that they had started learning the steps to start and complete a plan sooner.”

Dec. 11, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. in Chappell at the Berea Lutheran Church 2874 Hwy 27, Chappell, NE (between Oshkosh and Chappell). To register call the Garden County Extension Office at (308) 772-3311.

Dec. 12, 9 a.m. – noon in Alliance at the Box Butte County Extension Office, 415 Black Hills Avenue. To register call the Box Butte County Extension Office (308) 762-5616.

The program is free to attend, thanks to support from Big Iron Auctions. Registration is encouraged.