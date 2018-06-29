Farm bill amendments approved by unanimous consent

The Senate Periodical Press Gallery released the following list of Senate farm bill amendments that Roberts announced were agreed to en bloc by unanimous consent just before passage:

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga. amendment #3348 — To modify the provision relating to economic adjustment assistance for upland cotton users, to provide payment for losses relating to peach and blueberry crops, and to strike the provision relating to the use of Commodity Credit Corporation.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., amendment #3346 — To provide that research and extension grants may be made for the purposes of researching hop plant health.

Sen. Michael Enzi, R-Wyo., amendment #3181 — To improve the Rural Energy for America program.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, amendment #3221 — To improve the bill.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., amendment #3390 — To prohibit the slaughter of dogs and cats for human consumption.

Recommended Stories For You

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., amendment #3287 — To modify the study of marketplace fraud of traditional foods.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., amendment #3364 — To prohibit the use of funds to carry out programs in Cuba in contravention of the National Security Presidential Memorandum prohibiting transactions with entities owned, controlled, or operated by or on behalf of military intelligence or security services of Cuba.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Ark., amendment #3303 — To ensure that the secretary of Agriculture enforces certain Buy American requirements with respect to fish harvested within United States waters.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, amendment #3321 — To provide additional assistance under the non-insured crop assistance program for certain providers.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., amendment #3388 — To establish the Council on Rural Communities Innovation and Economic Development.

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., amendment #3389 — To reauthorize the rural emergency medical services training and equipment assistance program under the section 330 J of the Public Health Service Act.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, amendment #3323 — To add a provision relating to extension and agricultural research at 1890 land-grant colleges.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., amendment #3365 — To avert the waiving of liability for a utility whose line clearing work ignites a wildfire.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., amendment #3171 — To include a provision on requirements for the calculation of a separate actual crop revenue and agriculture risk coverage guarantee for irrigated and nonirrigated covered commodities.

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., amendment #3371 — To provide that producers may change their election to participate in agriculture risk coverage or price loss coverage in the 2021 crop year.