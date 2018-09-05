Farm bill conference meeting to be videocast

House and Senate conferees on the farm bill will meet today, and the event will be videocast according to Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., who also chairs the conference.

The meeting will be held in Room 325, the Kennedy Caucus Room, of the Russell Senate Office Building at 9:30 a.m.

The event will be videocast through the Senate Agriculture Committee website at https://www.agriculture.senate.gov/hearings/farm-bill-conference-meeting-2018. It will also be livestreamed on the committee's Facebook page.